Maria Isa, Elliot Park Art Walk, Black Village Fest: Fun things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Virtual Stuff to Do:

Twin Cities Queer Black Excellence

Two-day video series featuring films, roundtable discussions, speeches, and performances, all by and centered on the Black LGBTQIA+ community. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 7 p.m. Aug. 14-15; Free.

First Avenue Presents Daughtry's Virtual U.S. Tour

Acoustic livestream concert live from Daughtry's home, with Q&A featuring questions submitted by viewers. Proceeds from the show directly benefit First Avenue. Tickets and more info at onlocationlive.com. $10-$75.

Z Renaissance: A New Era

A virtual presentation of music, art, education, and social change featuring performances by Maria Isa, Frank Waln, Lewiee Blaze, Tish Jones, D Smoke, and more, with an art and photo exhibition, hosted by High School for Recording Arts. Tickets and more info at zrenaissance.eventbrite.com. Free.

Illusion Theater's Fresh Ink Series: In This Moment

Virtual theatrical performance series featuring new work responding to the Twin Cities’ centrality in the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 crisis, with guest artists Aimee K. Bryant, Brittany Delaney, Kimberly Elise, Michael Keck, Peter Macon, Katie Robinson, Lester Purry, Regina Marie Williams, and T. Mychael Rambo. Streaming through August 16. Tickets and more info at www.illusiontheater.org. Daily from Aug. 6-16; Free; suggested donation $15.

Stuff to do in person:

Twins Baseball on the Lawn

Socially distanced screening of the Minnesota Twins games against Kansas City on Brit's giant 16 foot outdoor screen located on their garden park level. With full menu available. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Visual Translations

Exhibition featuring the work of Minneapolis artists Anna Carlson and Nghia Quach. Daily from Aug. 14-Sept. 25; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

A Tribute to Chicago with Transit Authority

$30-$35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Bourbon Creek

Free. The Pourhouse Uptown, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-886-1213.

Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series

Weekly socially distanced outdoor music series every Friday night. This week featuring music from New Primitives. Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.





SATURDAY:

Virtual events:

Minnesota Guitar Society Presents: Special Benefit Concert

Livestream concert from Sundin Music Hall, featuring performances by Robert Everest, Annett Richter, Leslie Shank and Joseph Hagedorn, and Jeffrey Van. Proceeds will benefit the Lake Street Council. More info at www.mnguitar.org. 7:15 p.m. Aug. 15; Free; donations are requested.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m.; Free.



Events in person:

1st Annual Black Village Fest

Festival featuring a gathering in protest of the lack of action taken in the Twin Cities toward racial equality, with vending from Black businesses and Black artists. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 3-8 p.m. Aug. 15; Free. St. Anthony Village City Hall and Community Center, 3301 Silver Lake Rd. NE, St. Anthony; 612-706-0352.

Elliot Park Art Walk

The artsy side of Elliot Park is showcased during this monthly neighborhood series. Things kick off with a happy hour at Finnegans. The Theater of Public Policy will then lead attendees on a narrated tour through the area. Stops along the way will include a pop-up makers mart at Gamut Gallery, Kristi Abbott Art, Rose Salon, and Band Box. The event concludes back at the brewery, where the Minneapolis Craft Market will highlight even more local crafters and vendors as revelers drink beewith live painting by Reggie LeFlore. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 1-4 p.m. Aug. 15; Free. Finnegans Brew Co., 817 5th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-454-0615.

Lakeside Drive-In Concert Series: Daisy Dillman Band Sings Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young

Live performances with concertgoers watching the performance from their vehicles. Tickets and more info at www.croonersloungemn.com. 7 p.m. Aug. 15; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.

Maria Isa

Outdoor socially distanced performance on the Icehouse patio, with Isa presenting her latest work, 'Amor Universal.' $12-$15. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side

Livestream concert event featuring Jackson performing songs with a live band and audience members texting questions that will be answered during the lvie event. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit Hennepin Theatre Trust. Ticket includes access to the livestream as well as 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the performance. 7 p.m. Aug. 15; $40 per household. City Pages, 650 3rd Ave. S, Ste. 1300, Minneapolis; 612-372-3700.

The Pirates Treasure Hunt Minneapolis

City-wide treasure hunt in downtown Minneapolis, with teams up to six competing for prizes awarded for best costumes, team name, and highest point totals. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest Heartland. Registration and more info here. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 15; $50 per team. Downtown Minneapolis, Hennepin Avenue and 10th St., Minneapolis.



SUNDAY:

Virtual events:

We the People: Required Watching

Film screening series presented by MSP Film Society, featuring films with themes of systemic inequality, followed by conversations with filmmakers and community leaders discussing social justice and anti-racism within our communities. On Sun., Aug. 16, there will be a screening of the Twin Cities PBS original documentary, 'Jim Crow of the North,' followed by a community conversation featuring director Daniel Pierce Bergin, Anthony R. Scott, President of Minnesota's Black Community Project, and Brian Paulson, Senior Program Officer at the Pohlad Family Foundation, on Mon., Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. More info at MSPfilm.org. 7 p.m. Aug. 16; Free.

In person events:

Reparations Rally In Honor of George Floyd



Hosted by Women's March Minnesota, Black lives matter St. Paul Youth, and 13 others. Sunday, 3-5 p.m. Minnesota Governor's Residence, St. Paul.

Brit's Outdoor Film Festival

Featuring outdoor screenings of all three 'Back to the Future' films on the upper lawn, with the movies starting at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. 2 p.m. Aug. 16; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Grateful Sunday #478 Shotgun Ragtime Band & Super Duty

Reservations are required. 5-10 p.m. Aug. 16. Free. Driftwood Char Bar, 4415 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-354-3402.

The UkuLadies

Reservations requested. Find tickets at opentable.com. 3-5 p.m. Aug. 16. Free. Twin Spirits Distillery & M Coffee Shop, 2931 Central Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-5274.

David Huckfelt and Jeremy Ylvisaker

Outdoor performance in the Icehouse courtyard, with Diane Miller opening. $20-$25. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.



Entre Nos 2020 Live Tour

Featuring comedy sets from Aida Rodriguez, Erik Rivera, and Jerry Garcia. Rescheduled from Mar. 14, and moved from the Parkway Theater. All original tickets will be honored. 7 p.m. Aug. 16; $25-$55. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486.

The Music of Patsy Cline with Joyann Parker

Outdoor all ages performance at Crooners Lakeside Cafe. $30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.





