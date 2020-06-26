Marches for Pride and Breonna Taylor, an outdoor movie screening: Things to do this weekend

What you get instead: A freakin’ civil rights revolution. America, fuck yeah!

FRIDAY:

Virtual Fun:

Virtual music festival benefiting Minnesota Central Kitchen and Second Harvest Heartland, featuring an online archive of recorded music video performances as well as a Kids Edition, with ticket purchasers allowed five days of viewing access. Performers include Jeremy Messersmith, Doomtree, Lisa Loeb, Kiss the Tiger, Charlie Parr, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Okee Dokee Brothers, the Jolly Pops, the Roe Family Singers, and more. Tickets and more info at www.commonsoundfestival.com. Daily from June 24-28; $11.

Mark Mallman: Friday Night Online Concert

Mark Mallman sings his songs in an online concert. Streaming live on Facebook. 8 p.m. June 26; Free.

American Craft Forum: Craft Thinking Part 3

This free online series explores how diverse craft communities can step up and put artists to work. Register at go.craftcouncil.org/ForumSecondSeries. With short films and a mixology session. 2-3:15 p.m. Friday.

StreamFest

Live streaming jazz festival presented by Jazz Central Studios, featuring performances from Chris Bates, Sarah M. Greer, Graydon Peterson, Soloman Parham, Dean Granros, Charlie Lincoln, Ted Godbout, Jordan Anderson, LA Buckner, and more. Donations taken during the performance to benefit the Musicians Relief Fund and the Twin Cities Black American Musicians Project. Streaming live on Jazz Central's Facebook page and YouTube channel, with a complete schedule found at jazzcentralstudios.org. 12 p.m.-12 a.m. Daily from June 26-27; 12-6 p.m. June 28; Free.

HookStream: Mae Simpson

Live streaming concert fundraiser for Minnesota artists, the Hook & Ladder Theater, and the community, featuring HD multi-camera broadcast from the Hook's Firehouse Stage in Minneapolis. Live stream available via the Hook's Facebook page and thehookmpls.com/hookstream. 9 p.m. June 26; Free; $10 suggested donation.

All I Can Say

Shannon Hoon, lead singer of the rock band Blind Melon, filmed himself from 1990-95 with a Hi8 video camera, recording up until a few hours before his sudden death at the age of 28. Virtual screening hosted by Sound Unseen. Find tickets at www.soundunseen.com. $12. June 26-July 2.Tickets: $12 / Will be available for purchase on Friday, June 26.

Virtual Eagan Art Festival

Featuring an online slideshow of Eagan Art Festival's 2020 artists, with links connected to their web platforms in order to browse and purchase their artwork. More info at www.eaganartfestival.org. Daily from June 24-July 31; Free.

Let's Get Uncomfortable

Online Zoom discussion about race and what it means to put being anti-racist into practice, presented by the Theater of Public Policy. Sunday's event is in-person, in the park. Registration and more info at dangerboat.net/events. 7 p.m. June 23; 7 p.m. June 25; 1 p.m. June 28; Free. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Back Catalog Listening Party

Mother Banjo will streams a performance on her Facebook page, featuring Becky Buller. 4 p.m. Friday; free.

Michael Banning: House & Universe; Kristie Bretzke: New Work

New gallery shows are viewable via virtual catalogs at grovelandgallery.com, or in person by appointment. 12-5 p.m. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 6-July 18; Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Senior Show 2020

A virtual gallery exhibition celebrating the work of emerging graduates, presented by Light Grey Art Lab. For more information and to view the exhibition, visit lightgreyartlab.com/seniorshow2020. Daily from May 22-June 30; Free.

Photo by Jen Gay-Foline, of a mural at Vivid Interior in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood. Jen Gay-Foline

Stuff to see and do in person:

A Breath for George

A free screening of New Dawn Theater's film, A Breath for George, a collection of songs, interviews, and poems created to honor the life of George Floyd. This is a parking lot screening; please bring your own chair and wear a mask. 8 p.m. Friday. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

March For Breonna Taylor

Walk from Powderhorn Park to the first Precinct. 5-8 p.m. Friday. Powderhorn Park.

A Peace of My Mind

Photographs from the George Floyd protests by photographer/storyteller John Noltner projected on the exterior wall of the church every evening from 9-10:30 p.m. through June 28. 9-10:30 p.m. Daily from June 19-28; Free. Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 2315 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2967.

Erica Rhodes

8 p.m. Daily from June 24-27; 10:30 p.m. June 26; 10:30 p.m. June 27; $15-$20. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.

Nate Jackson

7:30 p.m. Daily from June 25-26; 9:45 p.m. June 26; 7 p.m. Daily from June 27-28; 9:30 p.m. June 27; $16-$23. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.

Frank Roche

With Tiffany Norton. 8 p.m. June 26; 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. June 27; $25. Camp Bar Twin Cities, 490 N. Robert St., St. Paul; 651-292-1844.

Critics Picks

Art show featuring a collection of crowd sourced satirical art book titles. Daily from June 10-30; Free. The Porch Gallery, 3306 Park Ave., Minneapolis; 617-283-9752.

Better Angels

Public art installation created by the Milligan Studios in St. Paul, featuring several hundred pinwheels re-engineered to resemble angel wings. Daily from June 15-Sept. 30; Free. Landmark Plaza, 75 W. 5th St., St Paul; 651-292-3225.

El Corazon de Minnesota (The Heart of Minnesota)

Solo exhibition by Chicano artist Jimmy Longoria. Mon.-Sat. from June 15-July 2; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Patricia Olson: Fractured Fairytales and Macerated Myths

Gallery open by appointment only. Contact [email protected] to set up a date and time for viewing. Closed July 3-4 1-5 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 18-July 18; Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

Charlie Parr performed at the Turf Club. Star Tribune

SATURDAY:

Virtual events:

HookStream: Charlie Parr

Live streaming concert fundraiser for Minnesota artists, the Hook & Ladder Theater, and the community, featuring HD multi-camera broadcast from the Hook's Firehouse Stage in Minneapolis. Live stream available via the Hook's Facebook page and thehookmpls.com/hookstream. 9 p.m. June 27; Free; $10 suggested donation.

Transmission Presents: A night of '80s pop, power pop, & The Cars

Dance and watch live on Twitch. It's free, bit you can send tips via Venmo at: @Jake-Rudh, PayPal ([email protected]), and Cash App at $TransmissionMusic. Hosted by DJ Jake Rudh. Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Michael Monroe’s “From My Backyard” Livestream

Live performance streaming from Monroe's backyard. Streaming on Facebook live at www.facebook.com/MichaelMonroeMusic. 7 p.m. June 27; Free.

Patrick's Cabaret Online: Queer Boyz Nite

Pride month Cabaret celebration, featuring performances from artists from throughout the United States as well as local artists from Minnesota, presented by Patrick Scully. More info at tinyurl.com/QueerBoyzNite. 7:30 p.m. June 27; $15 suggested ticket.



Saturday Circuit hosted by YWCA Minneapolis

Work out with EG. Find it on Facebook. Saturdays, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m.; Free.



Sgt. Alice White 'Women in Blue'

Events in person:

Unity: Pride Celebration

Outdoor and indoor Pride celebration, featuring food, drinks, and music from DJs Norah Liz, Blaze, Colin Udvig, FinleV, Evan KimeIn b2b Vicky Gulko, Leo Himself, and Babyghost. Tickets and more info at dayblockbrewing.com. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. June 27; $10. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Bend it at Brits

YogaFit Studios leads a session on the downtown bar and restaurant's rooftop. Find tickets online for $15 at eventbrite.com. All proceeds go to the BeliEve Foundation.

Pride flag (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) ORG XMIT: MIN2013062510274838 ASSOCIATED PRESS - AP

SUNDAY:

Virtual Events:

We the People: Required Viewing

Ongoing film screening series presented by MSP Film Society, featuring films with themes of systemic inequality, followed by conversations with filmmakers and community leaders discussing social justice and anti-racism within our communities. On Sun., June 28 there will be a screening of 'Women in Blue,' followed by a community conversation of Mon., June 29 at 7 p.m. More info at MSPfilm.org. 11-11 a.m. June 28; Free.

Choose Your Own Adventure Writing Workshop

All ages virtual writing workshop via Zoom with Choose Your Own Adventure author Rana Tahir. Presented by Next Chapter Booksellers. Registration and more info here. 3 p.m. June 28; Free.

Events in person:

Taking Back Pride: Justice 4 George Floyd Defend Black Trans Folks

Family friendly march past Peavey Plaza in support of Justice for George Floyd and defending the rights of the Black and Trans community. RSVP and more info on Facebook. 11 a.m. June 28; Free. Gay 90's, 408 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.



Let's Get Uncomfortable

Grateful Sunday: Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. RSVP on Facebook. 5 p.m. Sunday; free. Driftwood Char Bar, 4415 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-3402.