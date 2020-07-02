THURSDAY:

Virtual fun:

Scream It Off Screen Live Stream Edition

The popular monthly short film competition moves their festivities online, where 15 short films get voted thumbs up or thumbs down by viewers. Find the livestream on YouTube. At the end of the night, viewers will be provided a link where they will determine the winner by casting votes for their favorite, with the winner revealed live at the end of the broadcast. 9 p.m. July 2; Free.

Virtual Eagan Art Festival

Featuring an online slideshow of Eagan Art Festival's 2020 artists, with links connected to their web platforms in order to browse and purchase their artwork. More info at www.eaganartfestival.org. Daily from June 24-July 31; Free.

Shakun Maheshwari works on a flower. Terra Sura Photography

Stuff to see and do in person:

Roseville in Bloom

Public art installation project featuring twenty large rose statues designed by regional artists, with displays at various locations throughout the city of Roseville. For locations and additional info, visit www.visitroseville.com/roseville-in-bloom. 1 p.m. Daily from July 1-Oct. 31; Free.

Viewpoint

Art exhibition featuring the work of local Minneapolis artist Anne Landreman. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 22-July 19; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Better Angels

Public art installation created by the Milligan Studios in St. Paul, featuring several hundred pinwheels re-engineered to resemble angel wings. Daily from June 15-Sept. 30; Free. Landmark Plaza, 75 W. 5th St., St Paul; 651-292-3225.

Michael Banning: House & Universe; Kristie Bretzke: New Work

New gallery shows viewable via virtual catalogs at grovelandgallery.com, or in person by appointment. 12-5 p.m. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 6-July 18; Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Patricia Olson: Fractured Fairytales and Macerated Myths

Gallery open by appointment only. Contact [email protected] to set up a date and time for viewing. Closed July 3-4 1-5 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 18-July 18; Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

Promo image

FRIDAY:

Virtual fun:

Rapture 2020

Dance party featuring music by DJ Justice. Streaming at twitchtv.rapturemn. 10 p.m. July 3; Free. City Pages, 650 3rd Ave. S, Ste. 1300, Minneapolis; 612-372-3700.

Stuff to see and do in person:

Attack the Block

Bloodthirsty aliens descend on South London and target a resourceful young street gang. 7 p.m. Daily from July 3-7; 9 p.m. Every Mon., Tue., Fri., and Sat. from July 3-7; 3 p.m., 5 p.m. July 5; $8. Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468.

Friday Night Films & Fireworks

Featuring a screening of 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' followed by a fireworks show. Tickets and more info at saintsbaseball.com. 7 p.m. July 3; $15. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.

Courtesy Walker Art Center

SATURDAY (all online):

Virtual events:

Free First Saturday at Home: Move for Change

An interactive exploration of how artists use movement and music to express themselves, featuring music and dance performances, Minneapolis Sculpture Garden scavenger hunt, games, art-making activities, and kids' films, presented by the Walker Art Center. More information at walkerart.org. 10 a.m. July 4; Free.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m.; Free.



MIRAC

Events in person:

Roll 4 Justice

Family friendly march presented by MIRAC in support of ending the racist criminal justice system in Minneapolis. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 4:30 p.m. July 4; Free. Minneapolis City Hall, 350 5th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-673-3000.

Black 4th

March through the streets of Minneapolis in support of Black Lives Matter and justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, with art installation, DJ, food, live music, and fireworks. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 7 p.m. July 4; Free. U.S. Bank Stadium, 900 S. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-338-4537.

Freedom From Pants Ride XIV

Pantsless bike ride through the city. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 6 p.m. July 4; Free. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis; 651-642-1049.

SUNDAY:

Virtual Events:

We the People: Required Viewing

Ongoing film screening series presented by MSP Film Society, featuring films with themes of systemic inequality, followed by conversations with filmmakers and community leaders discussing social justice and anti-racism within our communities. On Sun., July 5, there will be a screening of Ava Duvernay's documentary, '13th,' followed by a community conversation of Mon., July 6 at 7 p.m. More info at MSPfilm.org.