Mall walkers of Rosedale: This winter you can bring your dog

Now you can at Rosedale Center.

This winter, the mall is inviting mall walkers to bring their pups on Sundays for special dog-friendly hours from 9 to 11 a.m. Dogs need to be leashed or in a carrier, and up-to-date on their shots. Should your dog decide to drop a deuce, don't even think about walking away without cleaning it up, so bring plastic bags.

The weekly event will run through February. Rosedale is currently the only mall in Minnesota that has pet-friendly hours.