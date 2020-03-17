Yup. The Mall of America is closing… in about seven hours (5 p.m. today), and will remain closed at least until the end of the month.

“Mall of America brings people together and will continue to do so after we are past this current situation,” an official announcement states. “But that ability to attract people is why we made the decision to temporarily close our doors.”

They’re not kidding: The Mall has claimed it has over 40 million visitors per year. That’s a lot of social interaction/potential for corona spreading.

They’re not the only mega-mall to close this week; the also huge King of Prussia mall in Pennsylvania has shuttered until further notice.

Locally, Uptown has taken a hit with Urban Outfitters and Apple stores closing nationally during the health crisis. (We’ll spare you any “Is Uptown dead?” jokes. But yes, Uptown is dead… for now.)

For more info on shopping from home, take a look at our roundup on how local boutiques and bookstores are dealing with the pandemic and the latest news from restaurants and bars.