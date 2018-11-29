'Making a Murderer' lawyers visit the Varsity to talk true crime and false confessions

The Emmy Award-winning documentary explores the cases of Steven Avery, who was convicted of rape and murder, and Brendan Dassey, who was sentenced to life in prison after confessing to helping with the crime. Dassey, who was 16 at the time, claims that he was coerced into confessing. The 10-part series, followed by the release of season two earlier this year, gives audiences a behind-the-scenes view of the dogged perseverance of post-conviction attorneys as they attempt to find ways to free their clients.

This Thursday, Dassey’s lawyers, Steve Drizin and Minnesota native Laura Nirider, will be hosting False Confessions, a conversation centering on their work and wrongfully convicted individuals. We caught up with Nirider and Drizin to get a preview of the night at the Varsity Theater.

City Pages: Can you give me a little preface on these panels and what you cover in the conversation?

Laura Nirider: We like to talk a little bit about ourselves, what brought us to this work, why we feel so energized and passionate about it, and how to support the work of groups so [cases like Brendan Dassey’s] don’t keep happening.

CP: What was it about these two cases -- Brendan Dassey and Steven Avery -- that captivated so many people?

LN: What grabbed the world is the same thing that grabbed me. We first became involved in this case 10 years ago. Brendan’s case came to Steve when I was still a law student of Steve’s. I was somebody that didn’t know anything about the criminal justice system or how it worked, and how it sometimes didn’t work. Brendan’s case was the first case Steve assigned me to work on.

Like many viewers of Making a Murderer, Brendan was my introduction to the criminal justice system. I felt the same thing that millions of people around the globe felt after season one and again after season two, which is heartbreak and outrage at the way a 16-year-old intellectually limited kid was treated in the interrogation room.

CP: Steve, why did you take this case when it was introduced to you?

Steve Drizin: In the three years before Brendan’s case came to me, I had worked on a case in Wisconsin involving a 14-year-old who had confessed to a crime he did not commit. It was that case that held that because children are different than adults, they are more vulnerable to police pressure and more likely to falsely confess when pressured by police. The Wisconsin Supreme Court held that police must electronically record all interrogations of juvenile suspects going forward.

Less than a year after that decision came down, Brendan was arrested and charged with this crime. It was one of the first cases, if not the first case in Wisconsin, in which the entire interrogation was recorded. I didn’t represent him at trial; I followed the case after he was convicted. I got contacted by many of the same lawyers who I had worked with in Wisconsin to get electronic recording in an interrogation be the practice. They asked me to work on Brendan’s appeal, and I was more than willing to do so.

CP: You have mentioned the Reid Interrogation Method that many law enforcement officers use during questioning and how it doesn’t work and is outdated. What should law enforcement be using instead?

LN: In all 50 states and countries throughout the Western Hemisphere, the interrogation techniques have been pretty standard and have been the same for 70 years or so. They were put in place back in the ’40s and ’50s using what we knew then. They haven’t been updated since then. This is a fascinating thing when you think about the fact that DNA technology started proving false confessions at a much higher rate than we would have thought before DNA was involved.

These techniques have not grappled with the fact that they’re so potent and powerful that they can cause even the innocent to sometimes confess. That’s one of the things we do here at [the Center of Wrongful Convictions of Youth]. We work with psychologists and law enforcement organizations around the globe who are interested in developing new interrogation techniques that are built on the science and psychology of today.

CP: There’s been a lot of ups and downs with Brendan’s case. How do you continue to have hope, especially when there are so many drawbacks?

LN: Well, the way I look at this case is we won it twice and lost it once. These cases take years to unwind because it is arrestingly difficult to reverse a conviction like this. It sometimes takes multiple tries, multiple avenues, even -- amazingly enough -- in a case as obvious as Brendan’s, common sense does not readily prevail.

SD: You keep picking at it and coming at it in a different way. You keep your eyes and ears open to new developments and sometimes you’re able to win even after losing multiple times.

CP: What resources do people who are wrongfully convicted have? What should they be doing?

LN: There are organizations all over the country. In Minnesota, there’s the Innocence Project, who work on wrongful conviction cases just like Steve and I do. Those organizations receive hundreds, if not thousands, of letters from inmates in their various regions who are reaching out for help. These are organizations that are usually nonprofit. They run on shoestring budgets. They might have two or three lawyers that plow through these cases one by one as best they can and try to find a way.

