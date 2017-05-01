Made Here throws a downtown art party (and other free things to do this week)
Blood, Sweat and Beer
This documentary follows two craft-beer companies as they struggle to bring their brew to the masses. The stakes are high for the Brew Gentlemen Beer Company as its founders, a trio of twentysomethings, struggle to get their work off the ground in a struggling blue-collar town. Meanwhile, Danny Robinson is stuck fighting an aggressive trademark lawsuit when he'd rather be making pints. See the movie at Sisyphus this week. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 W. Ontario Ave., # 100, Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.
Cyn Collins
The most rock 'n' roll reading of the week is at Electric Fetus on Wednesday. There, music journalist Cyn Collins will be celebrating the release of Complicated Fun: The Birth of Minneapolis Punk and Indie Rock, 1974-1984. The book is filled with interviews and stories from the people of that era who made the punk and rock scenes so rich: the Suicide Commandos, the Hypstrz, Curtiss A, Flamingo, the Suburbs, Hüsker Dü, and the Replacements. Hear tales from musicians, fans, and journalists who lived through what is considered a high point in Minnesota music. Flamingo will also perform. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.
Future: Made Here
With the changing of the seasons comes a new Made Here collection. The eighth iteration of the series will continue to turn unoccupied storefronts, asphalt lots, and building walls into makeshift galleries. Downtown visitors will have a lot of check out as they stroll the area, with 42 window displays by 40-plus Minnesota artists and 120 students. They’ll be exploring the theme of “future.” Pieces include an installation by Asia Ward that plays with holographic material and sunlight; a gorgeous mandala by Neal Peterson inspired by the streets of Minneapolis, and some truly trippy mirror works by Erik Farseth. The opening reception at the AC Hotel will offer walking tours led by Made Here mastermind Joan Vorderbruggen at 6 and 7 p.m., street performers, sidewalk activities, and tunes from DJ Mad Mardigan. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Free. AC Hotel by Marriott Minneapolis Downtown, 401 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-0700.
