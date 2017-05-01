Blood, Sweat and Beer

This documentary follows two craft-beer companies as they struggle to bring their brew to the masses. The stakes are high for the Brew Gentlemen Beer Company as its founders, a trio of twentysomethings, struggle to get their work off the ground in a struggling blue-collar town. Meanwhile, Danny Robinson is stuck fighting an aggressive trademark lawsuit when he'd rather be making pints. See the movie at Sisyphus this week. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 W. Ontario Ave., # 100, Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

Cyn Collins

The most rock 'n' roll reading of the week is at Electric Fetus on Wednesday. There, music journalist Cyn Collins will be celebrating the release of Complicated Fun: The Birth of Minneapolis Punk and Indie Rock, 1974-1984. The book is filled with interviews and stories from the people of that era who made the punk and rock scenes so rich: the Suicide Commandos, the Hypstrz, Curtiss A, Flamingo, the Suburbs, Hüsker Dü, and the Replacements. Hear tales from musicians, fans, and journalists who lived through what is considered a high point in Minnesota music. Flamingo will also perform. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.