Made Here goes electric, dark beer takeover: Free things to do this week

Energy: Made Here

Various Locations

Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Made Here series is back, this time highlighting the work of more than 30 artists who have all created pieces around the theme of energy. They’ll fill 20 storefront windows in downtown Minneapolis, as well as two large-scale photography exhibits outside of the Mayo Clinic Square. For “Legendary” Tom Baker, Hannah Foslien, and Maya Washington created portraits of “Purple People Eaters” Carl Eller, Alan Page, and Gene Washington (the nickname is used to refer to the Vikings’ 1970s defense team). The second show, “Urban Mandala” by Neal Peterson, features two large collages made up of photos taken around Minneapolis. Other projects include underwater artistry by the Illuminated Reef Collective, pieces by Sarah White and Marissa Murdy highlighting the work of Global Rights for Women, and showcases by artists Bianca Pettis, Galen Higgins, Akiko Ostolund, and Tana Hargest. For the launch event, visitors can take a walking tour of all the window displays and public-art projects. A reception at Mercy Bar and Dining (Le Méridien Chambers, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 19. RSVP at hennepintheatretrust.org, or find a map of installations at madeheremn.org. Free; RSVP is suggested. --Sheila Regan

Darkest Day of the Year Celebration: Tap Take Over

Uptown Tavern & Rooftop

For 2017’s Darkest Day of the Year celebration, all 30 lines at Uptown Tavern will go black as night, offering the type of rare and high-alcohol beers that aficionados wait in line and form cult followings for. The staggered releases will start at 3 p.m., and menu includes hard-to-find local brews like Insight Gravity Well Double Barrel 2016, aged beers like Surly Four, and notable nationals like Dogfish Head Vanilla World Wide Stout and Goose Island Bourbon County Stout. Beers from Bent Paddle, Ballast Point, Founders, Lift Bridge, and many others will also be available. For those who need a little more warmth, out on the heated patio they’ll pour specialty Pappy Van Winkle and Buffalo Trace bourbons. 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. 1400 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-3333. --Loren Green



Grown-Up Club's Forced Retirement Party

Bauhaus Brew Labs

For the past five years, the Grown-Up Club has been encouraging grown-ass folks to tap into their youthful side by hosting craft, game, and poetry nights. Poop emoji ornaments were made, Capture the Flag was played, science and diorama fairs were held, and many, many beers were consumed. This Thursday, the Club will be hosting one final party, packed with children’s activities for adults. There will be coloring sessions, a few cheeky craft-making opportunities, pickle-themed prizes, pints of beer, and more. The club, founded by a group of friends, will say goodbye and toast to a new -- but hopefully still childlike -- era. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. --Jessica Armbruster

