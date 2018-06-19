Made Here celebrates Pride, art on cleaning up the Mississippi: This week's arts happenings

Avenues: Made Here Launch at 5 to 10 on Hennepin



Where it’s at: Parking Lot at 500 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Hennepin Theatre Trust unveils its latest Made Here public art showcase featuring installations in storefronts and large-scale photo banners around downtown Minneapolis. Th evening marks the return of its 5 to 10 program, a monthly live music series complete with street performers, public tours, and free snacks. Performers for the first 5 to 10 of the summer include a drag show, DJ Michel Be, Kulture Klub Collaborative, and folks from the Ain Dah Yung Center.

Why you should go: Summer solstice is the perfect time of year to wander around downtown and check out the gems of public art Made Here has in store, including an amazing coral reef display on Fifth Avenue. At the 5 to 10 event, you can get a guided tour of all the art, plus catch some cool music and community.

When: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday.

Weisman Art Museum

Mississippi. An Anthropocene River



Where it’s at: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: In light of the irreparable change that has occurred as a result of human impact, researchers, artists, and civic leaders join forces to tackle how to change the narrative around the Mississippi River. This international symposium mixes art, climate change, and science to bring about change.

Why you should go: Artists have an important role to play in science, and in climate change in particular. That’s in part because so much of what needs to happen has to do with changing the story that people know and understand about the world around us.

When: 5:30- 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bakken Museum

Evenings at the Bakken Museum: Art in the Garden

Where it’s at: Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: On the shores of Bde Maka Ska, the Bakken Museum hosts a garden party. Have a beverage and participate in all sorts of arts and science games and activities. There will also be art on view, plus parrot toy-making, crop art, and much more.

Why you should go: This jam-packed event is a great chance to enjoy what the Bakken has to offer in an 21+ atmosphere. Bring a date or a friend and get ready for a very pleasant evening of art, science, and nature.

When: 5:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. $12.

Public Functionary

Pool Party

Where it’s at: Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Public Functionary celebrates five years with a fundraiser and party, featuring live music from Lady Midnight, Sarah White, and Lula Saleh, plus a screening of Michael Jemison’s fantastic new short film Buzzed. Ticket sales go to support the gallery.

Why you should go: Hey, if you can’t go to a real pool party, this is the next best thing, with art and music and great folks coming together to support one of the best galleries in town. Plus, we hear there might be some kiddie pools set up outside, so you can’t say no to that, right?

When: 6-11 p.m. Thursday. $15.