LynLake Brewery turns 4, party on the West Bank Arts Quarter, and other free things to do this week

4th Anniversary Week at LynLake Brewery

This week, the south Minneapolis brew pub with a sweet-ass rooftop is turning four. To celebrate, the crew will be hosting a variety of happenings throughout the weekend. Things kick off Monday with a meat raffle from 5 to 10 p.m. where you can score classy eats from Lowry Hills Meats. On Tuesday folks can get competitive with a cribbage tournament or test their problem-solving skills as a mobile escape room with park outside. Wednesday Lyn-Lake will mark the release of the barrel-aged Swordsmith Baltic Porter, and Thursday is all about Trivia Mafia. Events run through the weekend. 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Free. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-224-9682. --Jessica Armbruster

Goethe in the Skyways

The Minneapolis skyway system—the longest and most intricate in the world—becomes the site of artistic intervention and political discourse over the next 12 months. Sandra Teitge, who organizes exhibitions in such unlikely places as boats and apartments, is the instigator here. The 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall’s fall has inspired the ongoing project, as have global migration and the rise of the new right in Europe and the U.S. How will these topics converge in the skyways? Teitge has invited artists to weigh in via their preferred media, which includes posters, concerts, workshops, walks, spoken word, and movement performances. There will be a soft launch Monday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find more info at goetheintheskyways.org. City Center, Skyway Level, 40 S. Seventh St., Ste. 208, Minneapolis. —Camille LeFevre

Arts Quarter Festival 2018

This Thursday, the University of Minnesota will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a variety of performances, installations, and happenings showcasing students and faculty past and present. The festival, now in its third year, offers a mix of happenings, both indoors and outdoors, and will feature photography and visual art exhibits, tunes from electro pop rockers Marimba, and jams from bands featuring students. Hands-on activities include instrument making, and pottery-wheel throwing from the Ceramics Collective. North Star Aluminum Pour and Bohemian Press will also be in attendance, and food trucks will offer nourishment. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Free. West Bank Arts Quarter, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-625-8096. --Jessica Armbruster

Slavs and Tatars

International arts collective Slavs and Tatars is stopping by the Walker Art Center this week for an artsy lecture and performance in conjunction with Siah Armajani’s exhibition, “Follow This Line.” Slavs and Tatars was formed in 2006 by a Polish-Iranian duo, and has expanded over the years to include artists from around the world. Thursday’s event will take on race and communism within the context of the Russian and the Soviet Union, deep diving into slave trade histories while providing insights into blackness, orientalism, and multiculturalism from non-Western perspectives. To add to your experience, make sure to stop by Armajani’s interactive installation in Gallery 7, where you’ll find numerous publications by the group’s Red-Black Thread reading list. You can peruse the books while enjoying the cool furniture and reading nooks designed by the artist. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. --Sheila Regan

