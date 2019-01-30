Luminary Loppet, puppy Super Bowl, stout beer week: A-List 1.30

WEDNESDAY 1.30

Darren Carter

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Did you see a picture of comedian Darren Carter on Instagram decked out head to toe in Los Angeles Rams gear? Don’t be fooled. “What’s funny is I’m not a big football fan,” says the Fresno native, “but when L.A. got a team—well, got a team back—I was like, ‘Finally I can be one of those people who says, “Who’s your team?”’ I’m going to become a football fan.” But it didn’t really take. “I discovered I’m not one of those people who can sit and watch a game for three hours,” he says. “I found myself taping it and then skipping the boring parts. Then I found myself just fast forwarding to the final score.” Onstage, Carter talks mostly about his family, but has been trying a new approach in building his set. “I wanted to make it my goal this year to put out an all-clean comedy album,” he states. “I’m pretty clean anyway, like 90 percent no cursing.” It was about eight years ago that he started working cleaner. “Instead of saying ‘fuck,’ I just wouldn’t say it, which was pretty challenging. And it was pretty cool to find I’d still get the laugh. When I do curse now, it’s not like the audience has heard it all night, so it’s much more impactful.” 16+. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Joe Larson

Acme Comedy Co.

When Joe Larson became a comedian, he didn’t have to look around much for someone to advise him. His father is comic Elliot Maxx, and Maxx’s first bit of advice was “Do anything else.” Larson didn’t listen, and finally got the old man’s blessing. “I was featuring,” Larson explains, “and I was doing well, the audience was laughing, and he could see I had the bug.” So Maxx bestowed his wisdom on his son. “Stay in the city, and don’t do shitty road gigs, because that’s the comic you will become,” he said. “If you work places that want those common-denominator jokes, that’s all you’ll write. And don’t sleep with the waitstaff.” Today, Larson lives in Brooklyn with his wife, and is living the New York comic lifestyle: running from show to show each night and heading out on the road once or twice a month. “I tell stories,” he says, “and I talk about an incident where a guy got into my car because he thought I was his Uber driver,” he says. “And I’m like, ‘Get the hell out of my car, I’m not your Uber driver.’ To which the stranger replied, ‘How do you know you’re not my Uber driver if you haven’t asked me my name?’” It’s part of a broader piece on how new technology presents us with new problems. “If you had told your grandmother, before she knew what a cellphone was, that you couldn’t take a picture because your phone was dead, she would have thought you were insane.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

THURSDAY 1.31

Out There 2019: Minefield

Walker Art Center

Buenos Aires-based writer, director, visual artist, and actor Lola Arias returns to the Walker Art Center’s Out There series after last presenting work at the festival in 2014. That year, Arias performed the mesmerizing piece The Year I was Born, which reconstructed the lives of 11 young people born during the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile. Arias’ new work, Minefield, similarly blurs the line between documentary and fiction, as she collaborates with six Argentine and British veterans on both sides of the 1982 Falklands/Malvinas War, a 10-week battle between Argentina and the United Kingdom over a group of islands in the Atlantic Ocean. If her latest work is anything like The Year I was Born, you’re in for a journey; Arias is a master at bringing you along for the ride. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $30. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through Saturday —Sheila Regan

City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival

Various locations

The Saint Paul Winter Carnival isn’t the only festival celebrating the colder months of Minnesota. Each year, the Loppet Ski Festival invites folks of all ages and skill levels to enjoy a variety of winter sports. No matter what your preferred form of cold-weather transportation, there’s a race for you. There are dog-sledding events, sprints on ice, fat-tire bike races, and cross-country tests of endurance. There are loppets for kids and loppets for pros, mini races and marathons. There are kub tournaments for those who prefer games, and a snow sculpting contest for arctic artists. The Luminary Loppet takes revelers around Lake of the Isles and Bde Mka Ska; skiers, snowshoers, and other nighttime travelers can discover ice sculptures, bonfires, hot cocoa, fire dancers, and a beer tent party with live music. Find festivities in Uptown, Loring Park, Theodore Wirth Park, and Surly Brewing, which will host food trucks while serving up beer. Sign up for a race or find the complete schedule at www.loppet.org/cityoflakesloppet. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 2.1

Baggage Claims

Weisman Art Museum

The word “baggage” is freighted with meaning in western culture. More than a suitcase in which we pack our stuff for an adventure by land, sea, or air, the word also connotes the invisible burdens we carry with us every day, be they psychological, physical, or spiritual. In this exhibition, 18 artists from around the world investigate baggage as object, symbol, and metaphor. Their ideas go beyond the individual, however, to embrace mobility in a global culture, the fraught histories of immigration, and the politics of movement. There will be a free preview party from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, February 1. 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. Through May 12 —Camille LeFevre

Akira Kurosawa and Toshirô Mifune

Trylon Cinema

Not only did famed Japanese director Akira Kurosawa and his acclaimed star, Toshirô Mifune, join talents on a remarkable 16 films, but the quality of these works remains astonishingly high. In celebration of their collaborative legacy, Trylon Cinema is hosting seven-film retrospective. Beginning with the perspective-shifting murder mystery of Rashomon (1950) and concluding with the epic tale of warriors protecting the bandit-besieged village of Seven Samurai (1954), the genre-spanning series is bookended by greatness. Slotted between these two classics is an array of equally stunning films, including Stray Dog (1949), an early crime thriller that commanded international attention, and I Live in Fear (1955), the drama of an industrialist petrified by the prospect of nuclear annihilation. Two enormously entertaining works can be found in Throne of Blood (1957), a samurai adaptation of Macbeth, and The Hidden Fortress(1958), a rousing adventure acknowledged by George Lucas as a major influence on Star Wars. The series also features the pair’s lesser-seen final collaboration, Red Beard (1965), the poignant tale of an experienced rural doctor and his arrogant young protégée. Most shows screen Friday through Sunday, check online at trylon.org for showtimes. $8. 3258 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through February 24 —Brad Richason

Andrew Cahak

Mortimer’s

This week, comedian Andrew Cahak is releasing his debut album, Dracula, and he’s doing it his own way. Nearly every detail of the release is unique. The album was recorded at Minnehaha Recording Co. (as opposed to a more traditional live performance-style) and will be sold exclusively on vinyl. “Releasing the album on vinyl was always a priority for a couple of reasons,” Cahak explains. “With a physical medium like vinyl, the listener naturally has a more personal and immediate relationship with it. You’ve got to get up halfway through and flip the thing. It should hopefully push the listener to give it more consideration, and not just throw it on in the background while you do dishes or something.” The release party will be held at Mortimer’s, and will feature host Ian Rans, a great lineup of standups (including Chris Maddock and Courtney Baka), plus live music from Falcon Arrow. The combination of comedy, music, and “fabulous prizes” (Cahak’s words) make it more of a variety show and entertainment bonanza than your average release party. 6 p.m. $5. 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-1688. —Patrick Strait

SATURDAY 2.2

Pupper Bowl

Bauhaus Brew Labs

This Sunday, millions will be spent on a very important game that will be played in a very expensive arena. Before that happens, you can watch football-adjacent dog chaos for $16. The Pupper Bowl returns to Bauhaus Brew Labs for a series of ridiculously cute games where canine teams will be tasked with carrying a designated toy into their competitor’s end zone for a touchdown. Groups will be divided by size and weight, and registration fees also score you two beers. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $16 per dog entry. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.—Jessica Armbruster

Stupor Bowl

One On One Bicycle Studio

Now in its 22nd year, the Stupor Bowl is the Twin Cities’ most beloved alleycat race. Here people come together in the dead of winter to race their way through town, make bike friends, and drink. This race is rain or shine, meaning over the years people have ridden through blizzards, subzero temps, and lots and lots of ice. Folks will meet at One on One on Saturday morning, then depart to the super-secret starting location. From there, they’ll make their way along the route, taking breaks at check-in points where there will be beer, freebies, and other shenanigans. Prizes will be given for all kinds of things, including fastest fixed, best out-of-towner times, and farthest traveled (oops), and there’s even an award for shittiest bike choice, so if you want to do this thing on a unicycle or a tall bike, this could be your moment. Things kick off Thursday with happy hours. Friday features beer at East Lake, a ride to the Mall of America, and the opening of a photography exhibition of images from last year’s race. A dance party follows Saturday’s race, and a hangover breakfast on Sunday rounds out the schedule. Check the event’s Facebook page for registration and the full schedule. 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. $20. 117 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Doggie Depot, Hops and Hounds

Union Depot/Kellogg Mall Park

This weekend, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival is partying with dogs at two different events. On Saturday, Doggie Depot will invite people and pups to spend an afternoon at the Union Depot, where there will be dog yoga, pet photography, and a vendors’ market. Adoptable canines and animal experts will be on hand, too, and two very good dogs will be crowned queen and king of the festival. The following day is Hops & Hounds, a chill event in the Kellogg Mall Park featuring doggie treats, human treats (and beer), prizes, contests, and rescue pups. Find more info on both of these events at www.wintercarnival.com. Doggie Depot runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Union Depot, 214 E. Fourth St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700. Hops & Hounds is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. Kellogg Mall Park, 62 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul. —Jessica Armbruster

Below the Surface

Vine Arts Center

The work of Daren Hill features layers of form and color, overlapping as they’re deconstructed into patterns and compositions. The Minneapolis native returns after a move to Brooklyn, bringing with him a painterly palette that’s boldly textural and infused with materiality. Rife with repetition and movement, Hill’s work condenses the cosmos into a brushstroke. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 2. Free. 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745. Through February 23 —Camille LeFevre

Isaac’s Eye

Gremlin Theatre

Playwright Lucas Hnath’s brazenly anachronistic work Isaac’s Eye examines a historic event through modern sensibilities and offbeat humor, searching for facets of human nature that get lost in common narratives of scientific progress. Certainly it’s rare to find a history textbook that recounts the moment in which 25-year-old science wunderkind Isaac Newton proposes to test his theories of light’s composition by piercing his own tear duct with a needle. The recklessness of such an act is just another audacious risk to impress Robert Hook, an eminently respected scientist whose influence over admission to the prestigious Royal Society fixates the ambitious young Newton. Being that Hook has his own contrary theories of light and an arising fondness for Newton’s fiancée, Isaac’s Eye takes on dynamic stakes, even as the rising tension is steeped in idiosyncratic humor and contemporary slang. Under the assured direction of Carin Bratlie Wethern, Theatre Pro Rata’s staging looks to merge fact and fiction in a search for the personal sacrifices intrinsic to scientific discovery. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, plus Monday, February 4. $14-$41 sliding scale. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-234-7135. Through February 17 —Brad Richason



MONDAY 2.4

Stout Week

Groveland Tap

It’s Stout Week at the Groveland Tap. Most tap takeovers are a one-and-done event where a hip brewery backs up their truck and empties a few special kegs over the course of a single night. Here, however, the neighborhood bar and grill will be offering 30 different jet-black stouts on tap for seven days. Get the Freehouse’s Infinity, or local heavy-hitters like Summit Dark Infusion and Fulton’s Barrel-Aged War and Peace, and then compare them to sought-after out-of-state options like Toppling Goliath’s Mornin’ Latte, Founders’ KBS, or Dogfish Head’s Smothered in Hugs. Free. 1834 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul; 651-699-5058. Through February 10 —Loren Green