Look at photos of this morning's dang sunrise

Thursday, January 3, 2019 by Jay Boller in Arts & Leisure
Dang.

Dang. Instagram: @cmarshall222

Mr. Sun, you glorious sonuvabitch, you've done it again!

Enjoy the following photographic evidence of our sun's glowing majesty as it rose above the Twin Cities on Thursday. Bonus: That wacky, lovable star will also be providing high temps of 38 degrees today, with just a smattering of clouds.

