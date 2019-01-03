View this post on Instagram

Was just chatting with @j_feist_ yesterday about the concept of Daily Gratitudes, and the topic of a sunrise kept coming up as an immaterial concept for which I am grateful. So it was basically destiny that this morning was such a stunner ������ #Minneapolis #minnstagramers #sunrise #redskyatmorning #skyonfire #skyline #goodmorning #sunrise�� #earlyriser #gratitude #grateful #watercolorsky