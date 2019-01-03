Look at photos of this morning's dang sunrise
Mr. Sun, you glorious sonuvabitch, you've done it again!
Enjoy the following photographic evidence of our sun's glowing majesty as it rose above the Twin Cities on Thursday. Bonus: That wacky, lovable star will also be providing high temps of 38 degrees today, with just a smattering of clouds.
"Thursday morning sunrise over the Mississippi in north Minneapolis."— Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) January 3, 2019
Was just chatting with @j_feist_ yesterday about the concept of Daily Gratitudes, and the topic of a sunrise kept coming up as an immaterial concept for which I am grateful. So it was basically destiny that this morning was such a stunner ������ #Minneapolis #minnstagramers #sunrise #redskyatmorning #skyonfire #skyline #goodmorning #sunrise�� #earlyriser #gratitude #grateful #watercolorsky
Sunrise sky over the Mississippi River this morning as seen from the bluffs in South St. Paul #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/ddIvGrZSlJ— Andrew Krueger (@akpix) January 3, 2019
@CathyWurzer @PrinceJvstin today’s sunrise as seen from the passenger seat, Lake St. bridge in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/AIcWtolCyM— Julia Schrenkler (@juliaschrenkler) January 3, 2019
A lovely view to wake up to this morning. �� pic.twitter.com/gk3JutHYfI— Erik Thompson (@eriktmpls) January 3, 2019
This morning’s sunrise was definitely worth being late for work. • • • • • #sunrise #minnesota #morning #capturemn #exploremn #thisismymn #skylovers #minnesotalife #mn #captureminnesota #sunshine #day #instasky #twincities #minnstagramers #sunrise_sunsets_aroundworld #horizon #exploreminnesota #mnphotographers #mothernature #minnstagrammers #captivatemn #moodyminnesota
Hell of a sunrise the morning, Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/M5YGuCbps1— Nick Halter (@mspbjHalter) January 3, 2019
just ran out on my front porch with wet hair, risking pneumonia for you, to bring you this rare shot of a beautiful sunrise pic.twitter.com/gyPTO5aF1n— Jill Braithwaite (@jillmpls) January 3, 2019
"Starting out the morning like..." #sunrise #herwords #inthecity #minneapolis #coffeewithher #goodmorning #mmmcoffee #minnstagramers #igersminnesota #midwestmoment #midwestlife #capturemn #onlyinmn #instamoment #instagood #instamood #blessed #lifeisgood #sunrises #sunriseporn #sunrisesofinstagram #natureaddict #itsinmynature #citygrammers #cityviews #thatlighttho #thatviewtho #beautiful #minnesotanice
Probably the only one to see this in Mpls this morning so thought I’d share. pic.twitter.com/vlFzyRUPv3— pj (@pjmudd) January 3, 2019
G'mornin', Saint Paul. pic.twitter.com/WQdunHaZ66— Vic Thorstenson (@VThorstenson) January 3, 2019
That sunrise though. Damn. pic.twitter.com/Q7uHfu51dR— matt puczko (@mattpuczko) January 3, 2019
Nature never ceases to amaze. Good morning Minneapolis. #Minneapolis #minneapolisskyline #GoodMorning #ViewFromThe19thFloor #minneapolisphotographer #sunrise #sunrise�� #sunrise_sunset_photogroup #skyline #city #cityview #cityscape #cityscapes #cityofminneapolis #Minnesota #winter
Neat pic.twitter.com/saA4jlOjE9— Andy (@tomlowrysghost) January 3, 2019
Awesome sunrise over Minneapolis and St Paul. Wish I had a better camera to capture it!! #mnwx @MeredithFrost pic.twitter.com/F1lKwDXNxG— Matt Black (@mblackmn) January 3, 2019