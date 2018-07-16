Gallery Grid 1/51 2/51 Steve Cohen 3/51 Steve Cohen 4/51 Steve Cohen 5/51 Steve Cohen 6/51 Steve Cohen 7/51 Steve Cohen 8/51 Steve Cohen 9/51 Steve Cohen 10/51 Steve Cohen 11/51 Steve Cohen 12/51 Steve Cohen 13/51 Steve Cohen 14/51 Steve Cohen 15/51 Steve Cohen 16/51 Steve Cohen 17/51 Steve Cohen 18/51 Steve Cohen 19/51 Steve Cohen 20/51 Steve Cohen 21/51 Steve Cohen 22/51 Steve Cohen 23/51 Steve Cohen 24/51 Steve Cohen 25/51 Steve Cohen 26/51 Steve Cohen 27/51 Steve Cohen 28/51 Steve Cohen 29/51 Steve Cohen 30/51 Steve Cohen 31/51 Steve Cohen 32/51 Steve Cohen 33/51 Steve Cohen 34/51 Steve Cohen 35/51 Steve Cohen 36/51 Steve Cohen 37/51 Steve Cohen 38/51 Steve Cohen 39/51 Steve Cohen 40/51 Steve Cohen 41/51 Steve Cohen 42/51 Steve Cohen 43/51 Steve Cohen 44/51 Steve Cohen 45/51 Steve Cohen 46/51 Steve Cohen 47/51 Steve Cohen 48/51 Steve Cohen 49/51 Steve Cohen 50/51 Steve Cohen 51/51 Steve Cohen

Where can you find Billy Crystal, Ray Lewis, Portia Clark, Bill Clinton, Evander Holyfield, Frankie Muniz, Sinbad, Forest Whitaker, Gloria Gaynor, Alice Cooper, and America's Got Talent champ Darci Lynne Farmer in the same place? At the Starkey Hearing Foundation's annual "So the World May Hear" awards gala, of course! Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda even popped in via video screen. Here's a look at the July 15 festivities inside the St. Paul RiverCentre. All photos by Steve Cohen.