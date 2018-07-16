Look at all these celebrities in St. Paul!
Where can you find Billy Crystal, Ray Lewis, Portia Clark, Bill Clinton, Evander Holyfield, Frankie Muniz, Sinbad, Forest Whitaker, Gloria Gaynor, Alice Cooper, and America's Got Talent champ Darci Lynne Farmer in the same place? At the Starkey Hearing Foundation's annual "So the World May Hear" awards gala, of course! Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda even popped in via video screen. Here's a look at the July 15 festivities inside the St. Paul RiverCentre. All photos by Steve Cohen.