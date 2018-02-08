Local Valentine's Day ideas for lovers, BFFs, and family

You’ve got a full weekend to shop before the momentous date takes over with pink and red candy hearts and roses. Here's our guide for gift ideas.

Hunt & Gather; Room No. 3; La Petite Parfumerie

For your partner

Giving your boyfriend or girlfriend a V-Day gift shouldn’t be stressful, but somehow it always is. Why is that? You do have to get them a gift, however, even if it’s just a sweet card with a heartfelt message and a homemade meal. Take your thoughtfulness one step further this year and shop secondhand at local antique stores like Hunt & Gather, Mustard Moon, and the bevy of shops out in Hopkins for something that reminds you of them. That could be vintage earrings or a worn copy of their favorite book. Pick up an old Valentine's card or two while you’re there, because they’re so much cuter than Hallmark.



Fragrance is a go-to V-Day gift for a reason, and local stores La Petite Parfumerie in Wayzata and Martinpatrick3 in the North Loop have the best selection of niche, luxe perfumes and colognes. Your true love deserves better than the department store scent everyone else is wearing.



If you’re shopping for lingerie, there's Flirt Boutique (located at Selby and Snelling in St. Paul and at the MSP airport) and Room No. 3 (50th and France). They’re polar opposite shops: Flirt is super-feminine and romantic with a vintage twist, and Room No. 3 is a bit more California-cool — think cozy cashmere sweaters, casual bralette and panty sets, and luxe but unfussy loungewear.

Azizi Chocolate; Sophia champagne product shot

For your BFFs

The Sofia Coppola champagne cans never fail for Galentine’s Day gifts. They’re pink, they’re fizzy, they’re fun to drink, and they’re totally Instagrammable. Grab a set of those from Humm’s or your favorite local liquor store, then pair them with handmade, hand-dipped vegan chocolate from Azizi Chocolates. They’re doing a pop-up on Sunday afternoon at Seen the Future, and they make an adorable and delicious, sweet gift. Is your bestie more into crystals and covens than chocolate? NBD. The event also features dried floral, herbal, and bone wall hangings from local “flowerwitch” Edifloral.

(Seen the Future pop-up: Sunday, Feb. 11, from noon to 4 p.m. at 2223 E. 35th St. in Minneapolis.)

L-R: Crankosaurus Press, Auslandish Co., B+D Custom Gifts

For the family and/or kids in your life

Giving little Valentine’s Day gifts to family and the little kids in your life is great. The perfect place to do that is at the XOXO Valentine’s Market at Modist Brewing, where tons of vendors will be selling their wares for the holiday. You can scoop up everything -- including soap, popcorn, and jewelry -- so it’s practically a one-stop shop for all things gifting. It's wonderful when things are easy -- and especially when there’s beer. (Sunday, Feb. 11, noon to 5 p.m. at 505 N. Third St. in Minneapolis.)