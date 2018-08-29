Llama costume contest, 'Hamilton,' '90s jams: A-List 8.29-9.4

Jimmy Reagan, 'The Storm' Image courtesy the artist

WEDNESDAY 8.29

Art For All

The Minneapolis Club

Though Mendota Heights-based Jimmy Reagan has lived with autism and mast cell disease since childhood, he’s managed to carve out an impressive art career as an adult. The 25-year-old’s bold pastel and oil paintings of people, places, and animals have been exhibited in galleries as far-flung as Berlin and Italy. His signature brushstrokes, called “tick marks,” adorn silk ties and scarves sold in shops like MartinPatrick3. The untrained, award-winning painter is visibly influenced by some of his favorite artists, including Van Gogh and Picasso, while his own style continues to evolve. Reagan is the kind of artist who keeps viewers guessing from one painting to the next. On Wednesday, he joins Katharine Fitzgerald, Ingrid Hansen, Jon Leverentz, and Geoffrey Mikol in “Art for All: The Stephanie Evelo Fund for Art Inclusion,” an event at the Minneapolis Club that highlights work by artists with disabilities. In addition to the eye candy, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and conversation with the artists themselves. 5 to 7 p.m. Free. RSVP at 612-810-7766. 729 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-332-2292. —Erica Rivera

Ahmed Bharoocha

Acme Comedy Co.

Ahmed Bharoocha grew up in Southern California and is a proper hockey fan. “I played when I was a kid,” he explains, “but it was roller hockey in California. Gretzky was on the Kings, so it was the cool thing to do.” In high school, he moved with his family to New England where he started playing ice hockey. “That was lot tougher, especially playing with kids who had played on the ice since they were two.” Checking was the biggest adjustment. “You can’t do that in roller hockey,” he notes. But he became a better player, and now plays ice hockey whenever he gets the chance. Onstage, he talks a lot about his background. He was born to an Irish-American mom and a Pakistani dad. “They’re both different religions, and they both still practice their own religions,” he notes. “It was a really interesting way to grow up, having parents who believe in two different things but still respect each other. It really taught me to be open to people with different views, so that comes into my set a little bit.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Hamilton

Orpheum Theatre

Hamilton warrants the hype. Since debuting on Broadway in 2015, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s radically re-contextualized story of Alexander Hamilton and the Founding Fathers has improbably captured the imagination of the world. That’s probably thanks to Miranda’s audacious storytelling, where conventional approaches are replaced by a heart-racing narrative that covers monumental events, such as the Revolutionary War, but humanizes the scale with deeply personal crises. The allegiances and animosities that spark the passions of Hamilton convey a contemporary resonance, emphasized by Miranda’s decision to cast non-white performers as the historical figures and score the action to a musical mélange of hip-hop, jazz, pop, and showtunes. Though historically anachronistic, these choices prove culturally veracious, linking the past to the present with timeless notions of our most deeply held (though often unrealized) ideals. Ticket-seekers should be on the lookout for an expected release of additional seats, and pre-show lotteries can be entered via the official Hamilton app, offering winners the bargain price of $10 a ticket (limit two). 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays; 1 p.m. Sundays. For additional showtimes, go to www.hennepintheatretrust.org. $79-$479. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Through October 7 —Brad Richason

4-H Llama Costume Contest

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

There are plenty of weird things to discover at the Minnesota State Fair. There is butter sculpted to look like beauty queens. There are giant pigs with names like Rocky the Boar and Pigzilla. There are intricate images constructed with tiny seeds. While all of these things are worth checking out, some of the best people- and animal-watching can be found at the llama costume contest. Llamas will be dressed up with their humans to match in what feels like a farm-style beauty pageant. Previous years have featured llamas dressed like bumble bees, bride and groom entrants, and even some Lady Gaga-inspired efforts. This isn’t the only fashion show hosted by the Great Minnesota Get-Together, but it’s probably the most endearing. Find complete details at www.mnstatefair.org. 6 p.m. Free (gate admission is $9-$14). Compeer Arena on Judson Avenue at Stevens Street (right next to the horse barn), St. Paul; 651-288-4400. —Jessica Armbruster

THURSDAY 8.30

Dean Delray

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

Musicians becoming comedians seems to be a trend these days. Recently, we spoke to Ben Roy, who balances music and standup, and recently performed at the House of Comedy. This week, HOC welcomes Dean Delray, a musician who switched to standup full-time. “Basically, I realized because of illegal downloads my music career was going to be over,” he explains. “The big acts can make their money on touring.” While working at a Harley Davidson dealership, he landed a role in a Quentin Tarantino-produced film (Hell Ride), followed by one in a movie with Ice Cube (The Longshots). The latter featured several comedians who eventually encouraged Delray to try standup. During his set, he talks about being a 52-year-old man who started doing comedy at the age of 44. “I also talk about how people think it’s weird, at my age, that I’ve been single my whole life, that I don’t have a family, and that I don’t have a real job. I think that’s hilarious.” But Delray is living the dream. “Most of my friends are divorced and they tell me, ‘Man, you did it right.’” 16+. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 9 p.m. Saturday. $16-$23. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Sunday —P.F. Wilson

Casey Nelson and Ellie Hino Promo

FRIDAY 8.31

Take My Wife... Instead

Comedy Corner Underground

If you’ve ever watched a comedian and thought, “I wonder what that person’s husband/wife/partner thinks of these jokes?” this is your chance to find out. Back by popular demand, Comedy Corner Underground’s Take My Wife... Instead features the significant others of some of the area’s best local comedians performing their material onstage in the ultimate comedy role-reversal. While it may sound like a clever marketing scheme for marriage counseling, the show has been a huge hit in past years both with fans and performers alike. Each person will get a five-minute set, allowing him or her to pick and choose their favorite (or most hated) jokes that they’ve undoubtedly had to listen to until their ears bled. Romantic partners of comedians Robert Baril, Courtney Baka, and Philip Kolas will perform, followed by headliner sets from husband-and-wife comedians Ellie Hino and Casey Nelson. There are two nights of shows to choose from, which means it’ll be a Freaky Friday and a Freaky Saturday. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $10. 1501 Washington Ave. S., the Corner Bar, Minneapolis; 612-339-4333. Through Saturday —Patrick Strait

The Malice and Vulnerability of Peter Lorre

Trylon Cinema

For an actor to captivate audiences with a despicable role is impressive, but to do so consistently over the course of a career is downright remarkable. Such was the rare talent of Peter Lorre, the Austro-Hungarian actor who imbued his villainous performances with a depth that made other screen menaces seem like caricatures by comparison. Trylon Cinema is presenting a five-film series in tribute to the iconic actor’s sinister charisma. In The Maltese Falcon (1941), Lorre commands the screen as a deceptively refined criminal plotting to pilfer the titular possession from gumshoe Sam Spade (a seminal role for Humphrey Bogart). Switching to dark comedy, Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) offers Lorre as a desperate, drunken plastic surgeon fated to do the bidding of a murderer. In Mad Love (1935) Lorre portrays a diabolical doctor whose lust for a married actress motivates a maniacal hand-swapping operation on her pianist husband. Beat the Devil (1953) features the idiosyncratic dialogue of Truman Capote, and includes Lorre in the motley ranks of a disreputable crew scheming to uncover uranium riches in Africa. The series concludes with M (1931), featuring Lorre’s auspicious breakout role as a serial killer of children. His haunted eyes convey a raw terror at impulses beyond his control. Fridays through Sundays; visit www.trylon.org for showtimes. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through September 30 —Brad Richason

MetaCon

Hyatt Regency Minneapolis

Labor Day weekend isn’t just about grilling hot dogs in a backyard. There’s also MetaCon, a three-day festival filled with geeky delights. While this event focuses on comics and sci-fi, it also offers excursions into cosplay, steampunk, and anime, plus card, video, and tabletop gaming. Talks range from celebrity panels to how-to workshops. Get dating advice, ask that obscure manga question you’ve always wanted the answer to, and find your cartoon voice. Other fun to be had includes the artists’ alley, a Super Smash Bros. tourney, an evening masquerade ball, and late-night room parties. Find the full lineup at metaconvention.com. 10 a.m. to midnight Friday; noon to midnight Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $30; $40 three-day pass. 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-370-1234. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Jams, '90s style. Getty Images/iStockphoto

SATURDAY 9.1

Hey, That’s My 90s Jam Dance Party

331 Club

Instead of a rock lineup of local and touring bands, this week the 331 will turn into a dance floor as DJs spin tunes from the ’90s. The era brought us many danceable anthems, from gangster rap to bubblegum pop. Whether you’re waiting for Snoop Dog or the Spice Girls, something will catch your memory and pull you to the dance floor. This long-running yet sporadic dance night features sets from Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free. 331 NE 13th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-331-1746. —Jessica Armbruster

The Hands of Orlac

Minneapolis Pioneers & Soldiers Memorial Cemetery

Movies in the park season is almost over. To honor the end of it, consider taking in The Hands of Orlac in the cemetery. The 1924 silent flick follows Orlac, a talented pianist who loses the use of his hands. His abilities are salvaged after receiving a hand transplant, but whose hands were they originally? And are the hands... evil? Idle Hands (1999)—and many other movies—obviously took some inspiration from this film. The screening, which begins at dusk, will feature live musical accompaniment by Spider Hospital, a group made up of members of Dreamland Faces and the Poor Nobodys. 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 cash at the gate. 2945 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-8484. —Jessica Armbruster

Free First Saturdays

Walker Art Center

Fall is almost here, but there’s still time to enjoy the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden at the Walker Art Center’s Free First Saturdays. With art and music activities happening in the garden, plus additional free programming inside the museum, it’s well worth stopping by. Artist Roman Feldhahn will be teaching folks how to make wind sculptures in the Cowles Pavilion, where Daniel Buren’s Voile/Toile — Toile/Voile colorful sails are now on display. You can also learn to play the ukulele with Approachable Music, a group that will be in the garden with 30 ukuleles. A communal paint-by-number design that mixes art and technology, put together by Caroline Karanja and Native Youth Arts Collective, will be offered. Also, kids and adults alike will enjoy DJ Frank Lyon spinning vinyl records in the garden. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. —Sheila Regan

TUESDAY 9.4

Acme Funniest Person Finals

Acme Comedy Co.

Acme Comedy Co. is wrapping up another summer of hilarious and occasionally cringe-worthy amateur standups competing for $1,000 cash and the prestigious title of funniest person. The most famed comedy contest in the Twin Cities is now in its 26th year, and has served as a launching pad for some of the biggest local and national names in comedy. Nick Swardson, Pete Lee, and Andy Erikson have all participated in the amateur battle royale, and all three have achieved stardom far beyond Acme’s stage. Last year’s winner, Nate Nickel, has gone on to become a regular emcee for the club, and it’s not uncommon to see past winners and runners-up featuring and even headlining at the club year-round. While there has been a boom in comedy throughout the Twin Cities, this contest remains the gold-standard for funny and funny-ish comedians looking to make their mark locally. The finals will take place before the evening’s headliner, Bryan Miller, meaning you’ll only be getting the best of the best from this year’s crop of talent. Don’t miss your chance to see the next massive comedy star, or at least see someone make enough money telling jokes to pay off some credit card debt. 18+. 8 p.m. $15. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. —Patrick Strait