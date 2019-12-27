Lizz Winstead celebrates 10 years of riffing on the news each New Year's Eve

Lizz Winstead: Sharknado X The Cedar Cultural Center

Dec 28th 2:00 pm

Dec 28th 7:30 pm

Dec 31st 7:30 pm

$50/$60; $70 VIP

“It almost seems quaint: the outrage over Obama’s tan suit or Michelle Obama’s bare arms in a portrait,” Winstead says of looking back. “People actually got mad, and took to the floor of Congress to be mad about that.”

Originally from Minnesota, Winstead earned her stripes at the Brave New Workshop before making it big nationally, eventually co-creating the Daily Show and Air America. She an activist as well, founding Lady Parts Justice, an organization that uses comedy, culture, and digital media to fight for women’s reproductive rights.

Luckily for the Twin Cities, she returns at the end of December each year to hash out the ridiculous, awful, hilarious, and weird stuff that happened over the year.

One of the biggest things that’s changed? Social media. “A lot of people weren’t on Twitter in 2009, and now everyone is,” Winstead says. “Now all news comes there, breaks there; the inception of the meme, the inception of all of it is very different.”

In her show, Winstead also looks at what stories get prioritized, how false information spreads across news sources and social media platforms, and which celebrities weigh in.



Winstead will have plenty to talk about in regards to recent events as well, as the impeachment trial is rich fodder. “Honestly, this year I could write a whole show about what happened in the last 10 minutes,” Winstead says. “I will be writing even more than I already do right up until showtime, and so that’s fun.”

Winstead says she plans to still be kicking it 10 years from now. For her, the show is a release of sorts. “If I don’t have an outlet for it, it would consume me and I would become a monster,” she says. “It is as much of a catharsis for me as it is a catharsis for my audience.”

Ultimately, she hopes the show is a way to laugh out the year and move forward. “It’s kind of a good exhale,” she says. “Let’s exhale and have some fun. And wine.”