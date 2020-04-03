Live theater, online tunes, and Scream It Off Screen goes virtual: Free stuff to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Glensheen Mansion Virtual Tour

One week after closing its doors due to COVID-19, the Glensheen Mansion has launched a 360-degree virtual tour experience led by director Dan Hartman, one of the few people allowed on the estate at the moment. Hartman explores favorite rooms on the grounds, popular locations with guests, and providing access to previously closed spaces and rare items from the collection. There is also a newly launched tour app that has maps and audio descriptions for nearly every room in the mansion, that can be found at glensheen.org. Virtual tours will continue every weekday at 8 a.m. CST via Facebook Live. 8 a.m. Every Mon.-Fri. Free.

Walking Shadow Presents: A Virtual Performance of Charlie Bethel's 'Beowulf'

The Minneapolis performance art theatre Walking Shadow is offering up a special virtual production of co-artistic director John Heimbuch's one-person adaptation of Beowulf. Six different performances will be live streamed at Walking Shadow's Facebook page, but you do not need a Facebook account in order to watch the event. Run time is approximately 60 minutes without an intermission. There will be a link provided where viewers can make a donation during the broadcast. 8 p.m. Every Thu. and Sat. from March 26-April 5; 2 p.m. Every Sun. from March 29-April 5; Free; donations requested.

Midway Mic

Open mic night featuring a variety of comedians, hosted by Derek Meyers. Streaming at Meyers' Instagram, @derek_is_meeeee. 9 p.m. Every Fri. from March 27-May 1; Free.

Mu-Tini Hour

Free virtual hangouts. This week Theater Mu's artistic director Lily Tung Crystal hosts prolific playwright, librettist, and screenwriter David Henry Hwang, whose notable works include FOB, M. Butterfly, Flower Drum Song, Yellow Face, and Chinglish. The two are joined by Francis Jue, whose Broadway credits include Pacific Overtures, M. Butterfly, and Thoroughly Modern Millie. They’ll spend the hour catching up and talking about their work together in Hwang’s latest musical, Soft Power.The hangout will be broadcast on Facebook Live, and you can register (and donate directly to Mu's artistic community) at theatermu.org/virtual-signup. 7 p.m. April 3; Free.

Scream It Off Screen Live Stream Edition

The popular monthly short film competition moves their festivities online, where 15 short films get voted thumbs up or thumbs down by viewers. The live stream will start on YouTube (see below) at 8 p.m. At the end of the night, viewers will be provided a link where they will determine the winner by casting votes for their favorite, with the winner revealed live at the end of the broadcast. 8 p.m. April 3; Free.



SATURDAY:

Four Humors April Fools Telethon

Live streamed fundraising telethon for Four Humors, featuring a variety of performances from the homes of comedians, musicians, and guest artists. The broadcast can be viewed at Four Humors' YouTube and Facebook pages, and contributions can be made directly at www.givemn.org/story/Telethon. 7 p.m. April 4; Free.

For 4/20: N1V3D L!V3 Stream

Featuring a live stream of 4 different sets of music (deep dub, riddim, dubstep, and drum & bass), with a light show. Presented by Kandy Kidz Collective and N1V3D. Broadcast available via Facebook. 6 p.m. April 4; Free.

Happy Displacement Reading

Staged video reading of Dangerous Productions newest play. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 3-5 p.m. April 4; Free.

History Theatre's Virtual Gala 2020: Telling Stories That Matter

Online fundraiser featuring highlights and stories shared from throughout History Theatre's 42 years, with an online auction and other memories and conversations about why History Theatre matters will be posted on the theater's Facebook page throughout the day. Donations can be made directly at HTMatters.givesmart.com. 9 a.m. April 4; Free.

The Brave New Workshop Goes Viral

Weekly digital series featuring original episodes filled with humor, storytelling, and interviews, presented by the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre. The series will feature all-new episodes every Saturday night at 8 p.m. streaming on Facebook Live and at www.bravenewworkshop.com. All contributions made during the broadcasts help support the organization while their regular operations must remain closed. 8 p.m. April 4; Free.

Virtual Arts Festival

West Side Farmers Market presents an online performing arts festival, featuring performances from Pee Wee Dread, the Bored, and a variety of musicians and songwriters from the neighborhood. The event will be live streaming via the WSFM Facebook page. 12-9 p.m. April 4; Free.

SUNDAY:

Stay Home and Make Art

Local artist Amy Rice has uploaded free pieces to download for coloring sessions.