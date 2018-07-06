Little Mekong Night Market, dog parade, comedy shows: 40 free things to do this weekend

Art inspired by Magic: The Gathering L-R: Work by Angela Rizza, Rio Burton, Reiko Murakami

FRIDAY:

Magic: The Gathering Tribute Show + the Ultimate Fantasy

Light Gray Art Lab celebrates the 25th anniversary of Magic: The Gathering with two exhibitions honoring the role-playing fantasy card game. Created by Richard Garfield, Magic is a masterful blend of exquisitely created cards and social experiences, which for two and a half decades has inspired people of all ages. For the “Magic: The Gathering Tribute Show,” artists pay homage with fan art celebrating the wonder and adventure that the game has inspired in them. Meanwhile, “The Ultimate Fantasy Exhibition” highlights game designers’ artistry. Whether you played Magic: The Gathering as a young person, are part of a community that enjoys the game now, or you just want to see what the fuss is about, you should stop by to check out these shows. There will be a public reception on Friday, July 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047. –Sheila Regan

Body Void

With Ulkum and Tulipl. 9 p.m. July 6; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Go For Retro

With Double Grave and France Camp. 10 p.m. July 6; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

"Art and Healing" Mia

Art and Healing: In the Moment

Join Million Artist Movement for an evening of special activities, including quilt making, live music, and more in response to the current exhibition featuring work inspired by healing in the wake of Philando Castile’s death via police brutality. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring opening receptions, sales, parties, and more with artists working in the area. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

Men in the Arena

Friday, July 6, 9:15 p.m. @ Whittier Park.

Romeo and Juliet

Presented by Classical Actors Ensemble. Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. Friday, July 6, 7 p.m. at Newell Park in St. Paul; Saturday, July 7, 7 p.m. at Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake Isles Pkwy., Minneapolis); Sunday, July 8, 2 p.m. at Grandview Park in South St. Paul.

Blooming Butterflies

Hundreds of butterflies from Africa, Asia, and the Americas flying freely in an indoor garden environment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily from June 15-Sept. 3; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31. Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.

L-R: Work by Sheila Nelson and Melissa Critchley. WARM

WARM Spring 5

The Women’s Art Resources of Minnesota (WARM) presents an exhibition of artworks by its newest members featuring photography, paintings, drawings, textile art, video, and more. The closing reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 6. The Show, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Little Mekong Night Market Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:

Little Mekong Night Market 2018

In 2014, the Little Mekong business district launched the Little Mekong Night Market as a way to draw visitors to all the splendid things the area has to offer. The festival features arts, culture, and dance groups performing traditional forms, hip-hop, and breakdance. There are plenty of kid-friendly art activities, and tons of delectable snacks: spicy tater tots, refreshing bubble tea, Twistatos chips, frozen yogurt, and towering Lu’s sandwiches. You’ll want to come with an empty stomach to take advantage of all there is to offer. More info can be found at www.littlemekong.com. 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday; 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Free. 422 University Ave. W., St. Paul. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan 5 p.m.-12 a.m. July 7; 2-10 p.m. July 8; Free. University Avenue, from Lexington Pkwy. to Marion St., St. Paul; 651-224-8555. –Sheila Regan

Repeat Bias

With Sharon is Karen, Cassle Fires, and T-Bohm 9 p.m. July 7; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



The Pour Organs

With Lost Coast and Splimit. 10 p.m. July 7; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

For the Love: A Community Celebration

All day hip-hop festival featuring 22 live acts, a dance party featuring a variety of DJs, live art installations, and family activities. 12-9 p.m. July 7; Free. Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

The Birds

Saturday, July 7, 9:15 p.m. @ Lake Nokomis Park.

Romeo and Juliet

Presented by Classical Actors Ensemble. Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. Saturday, July 7, 7 p.m. at Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake Isles Pkwy., Minneapolis).



Art at St. Kate’s

Juried art fair featuring local crafts and fine arts, presented by Artists' Circle and Textile Center. 10-5 a.m. July 7; Free. St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6000.

Mil's Trills play tunes this Saturday. Walker Art Center

July Free First Saturday: The Dog Days Are (Not) Over

Celebration of dogs featuring a Pooch Parade led by Brass Messengers, doggie mask craft making, drawing practice with live animal models, live music from Mil's Trills, and free gallery admission. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 7; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

Sporty fun in the park this Sunday. Mia

SUNDAY:

Family Day: Good Sports

Featuring sports-themed arts and crafts, museum tours, soccer drills, and film shorts. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third Ave., Minneapolis; 612-870-3000.

Urban Growler's Farmers Market

Sundays throughout the summer and into the fall, visitors can shop local at the weekly farmers market outside. Score a dollar off your pint when you purchase something from the market. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.

Iron Chef Viewing Party

Handsome Hog's Justin Sutherland brings his contemporary Southern cuisine to Iron Chef America as he takes on Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli in Kitchen Stadium. Sunday, 9 to 11 p.m. Handsome Hog, 203 E. Sixth St., St. Paul; 651-340-7710.

CarryOn Homes FB

CarryOn Homes Public Event

Check out this collaborative installation by five artists from all over the world. This special event will include a writing workshop, performances by artist Leah Lemm and the Somali Museum Dance Group, and a free community Moroccan meal. 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 8. Free. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave., Minneapolis.

Romeo and Juliet

Presented by Classical Actors Ensemble. Find times and locations at www.classicalactorsensemble.org. Sunday, July 8, 2 p.m. at Grandview Park in South St. Paul.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Laurie Kilmartin Mindy Tucker

Laurie Kilmartin

Author/comedian presents her new book, 'Dead People Suck: A Guide for Survivors of the Newly Departed.' 3 p.m. July 8; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Play Matters Alley Cat Race & Fun Roll

Biking and rollerblading elf Santa Erik Riese has designed a fun alleycat race at Matthews Park. The course takes about 45 to 75 minutes, and you’ll want to have your camera phone ready to complete some of the challenges. There’ll be prizes for the top finishers, plus swag for everybody who participates. For folks who aren’t into the alleycat, Santa Erik will throw on some rollerblades to lead a non-competitive slow roll through Seward and Longfellow. You’ll need to sign up for the alleycat race, but you can just show up for the slow roll. Find tickets at eventbrite.com. Meet at the corner of East 25th Street and 29th Avenue South in Minneapolis. 9 a.m. July 8. $10 alleycat; free slow roll. Matthews Park and Community Center, 2318 29th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-370-4950. –Sheila Regan