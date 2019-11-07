Levi's denim pop-up, Mpls Vintage Market, and after work sales: Upcoming fashion happenings

Are you planning to hit up your favorite bar or brewery and drink away the chill in the air? Is there a Vikings game on? (Honestly, I have no idea. Please enlighten me.) Are you going to bundle up in layers and go for a run around one of the lakes?

This weekend is full of possibility... and full of shopping events, should you be so inclined to flex your spending muscles.

Vintage Levi’s Pop-Up

There’s nothing more classic than a pair of vintage Levi’s jeans, and the silhouette has become incredibly trendy among young VSCO girls and 30somethings alike. North Loop boutique Parc knows the power contained within a pair, and is having a pop-up celebration to share the love. Shop over 40 pairs of vintage Levi’s and their counterparts, Wrangler and Lee jeans, through Saturday, November 9. You may just find your new favorite pair. Plus, take 20% off tees and tops to create a whole new outfit. Parc’s racks are full of cozy sweaters and elevated basics to get you through the winter in style. Now through Saturday, November 9. Parc, 212 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Kisa

Kisa 30% Off Sale

Kisa boutique, another locally-owned retail chain, is turning three, and marking their birthday with — what else? — a sale. Take 30% off your purchase of Kisa’s signature cozy sweaters, work-appropriate sweater dresses, jackets, Turkish towels and more. Ongoing, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 651 Nicollet Mall, Gaviidae Common II, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Minneapolis Vintage Market

The Vintage Market is back for its November installment, this time at the Chowgirls space in Northeast’s Solar Arts building. Pro tip: Kickstart your holiday shopping at the market this year; over 30 vendors will gather to showcase their wares, and it’s a key time to find that super-unique vintage gift for your BFF, partner, work wife, or your cool little brother. Plus, imagine the holiday party dresses you might find. This month’s vendors include Audrey Rose Vintage, Sunday Postage Vintage, Lindberg Jewels, and Dearheart Vintage. As always, you can pay $10 to shop early and beat the rush. Noon to 5 p.m.; 11 a.m. early bird. Free; $10 early bird tickets. 711 Fifth Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Tickets available here.

Fleurdejunk

Fleurdejunk Charity Birthday

Minneapolis artist Stephanie Dillon, aka Fleurdejunk, is celebrating her birthday with a party and a special sale of some of her favorite pieces at Martinpatrick3. Shop Fleurdejunk’s artwork and enjoy a trunk show from local jewelry designer Stephanie Lake. It’s the perfect time to splurge on something special, as some proceeds from the party will benefit local art and kids’ charities. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 12. Martinpatrick3, 212 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Shop by Candlelight at Selby & Snelling

Have you ever shopped by the romantic glow of a candle or two? Neither have I, but it sounds like a lot of fun. A handful of businesses in the Selby-Snelling neighborhood of St. Paul are hosting a candlelight commerce event with drinks, snacks, sales, and more. Pop by St. Paul fixture shops like Lula Vintage, Flirt Boutique, and more to enjoy the novelty of shopping in the (mostly) dark and to support local businesses in a thriving shopping neighborhood. Check out our guide of the area for tips on where to stop by here. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14. Shops at Selby and Snelling, St. Paul.