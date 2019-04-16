Leslie Barlow's portraits, Hmong farmers, and more art show happenings this week

Leslie Barlow

Where it’s at: Le Méridien Chambers Minneapolis, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Artist Leslie Barlow shares the story of her maternal grandmother, Ruth, a Danish immigrant, and her paternal African American grandmother, Ellen, in a personal show about family, intersectional identity, and wisdom. Through paintings and textile work Barlow grapples with questions of how stories are passed down and how those stories are woven together to create tapestries of identity.

Why you should go: With her recent “Loving” series, Leslie Barlow brought to life stories of interracial couples and family with gentle familiarity and inspired detail. With her latest work, she gets personal, sharing her own story and that of her family in a continued investigation of her own interracial identity.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday

David Bowen

David Bowen - Visiting Artist Talk

Where it’s at: Regis Center for Art & Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: David Bowen, whose wave-pattern inspired light installation, Wave Line, is currently on view in the Minnesota Museum of American Art’s Window Gallery, gives an artist talk at the Regis Center for Art. An associate professor of sculpture and physical computing at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, Bowen mixes science and art to create interactive works.

Why you should go: Interested in learning about kinetic, robotic, data driven art? Come to this talk with David Bowen to hear about ways he harnesses technology to create pieces.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday

"We Come From the Flower"

We Come from the Flower

Where it’s at: Gordon Parks Gallery, 645 Seventh St. E., St. Paul

What it’s about: Filmmaker, photographer, and poet Mike Hazard spent over four years documenting the Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA) farm in Vermillion Township, Minnesota. The fruits of that project are featured in this exhibit, which includes photographs, stories, a book, and a short video.

Why you should go: Celebrate the rich contributions of Hmong farmers with this exhibition about a beautiful place and the people in it.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

Allison Rose Craver, 'Ceramic Thimbles'

Artist Talk: The Good Making of Good Things

Where it’s at: Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert Street N., St. Paul

What it’s about: Paul S. Briggs, Allison Rose Craver, and Tetsuya Yamada lead a conversation about the M’s splendidly crafty exhibition “The Good Making of Good Things.”

Why you should go: Tetsuya Yamada’s sleek sculpture Mr. & Mrs. Duchamp (2006) references Marcel Duchamp’s famous readymade sculpture by presenting two pieces -- a urinal and a vase -- poised together in perfect harmony atop a wooden crate. It’s a fitting tribute to the Dada artist who was too Dada for the Dadaists. The piece, along with Allison Rose Craver’s dizzyingly woven Ceramic Thimbles and Paul S. Briggs’ Cell Personas, a dramatic indictment of incarceration of Black bodies, are a few of the strong works on view in the M’s “The Good Making of Good Things.” The exhibition showcases Craft Horizons magazine while highlighting artists working in craft.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday