Stirrups, neons, florals, capris, long underwear, pajamas, lined, unlined, those Lululemon sheer yoga pants -- I can confidently say I’ve worn almost all the leggings the leggings world has to offer. Recently I started getting daily Facebook invitations to join something called LulaRoe, which I’ve gathered is the Jamberry of leggings world. (Jamberry, for those not in the know, is the Mary Kay of the nail decal world).

Who would’ve thought this basic, low-quality fashion item could have such a long and fruitful life?

Yesterday, two of my fellow legging-lovers were forced to cover up before they could board a United plane bound for MSP Airport. According to influential Twitter personality Shannon Watts, some comfort-hating United gate attendant told the girls spandex is not allowed.

Pro-leggings-as-pants celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Patricia Arquette and LeVar Burton (the “Reading Rainbow” guy!) took to social media to speak out against this injustice.

I have flown united before with literally no pants on. Just a top as a dress. Next time I will wear only jeans and a scarf. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2017

United rushed to issue clarifying statements, informing the public that the girls were flying as “pass travelers,” a fly-for-free benefit reserved for United employees and their dependents.

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

Had those leggings been on any regular Jane or Joe, who’d paid full fare, United assured its customers they’d be welcomed aboard.

Delta sensed an opportunity to slam the competition, and maybe even make customers forget about that time Delta lost their bags.

Flying Delta means comfort. (That means you can wear your leggings. ��) — Delta (@Delta) March 27, 2017

You, reader, are probably expecting a rage-spewing hot take directed at United Airlines for their humiliating treatment of these young, stretchy pants-loving women. Instead, let’s tug at the very seam of this issue. As a leggings expert (did you see all those synonyms I’ve worn?) I will try to answer the question, once and for all.

Are leggings pants? Or are they just long socks with a waist? Why do humans sweat, and wear pants, while dogs pant, but prefer to go bottomless?

What makes pants pants?

WTF even are pants?

According to Webster’s:

“pants are an outer garment covering each leg separately and usually extending from the waist to the ankle —usually used in plural.”

Legging-related take-away: Leggings cover each leg separately and usually extend from the waist to the ankle. It would seem that the people at Webster’s think leggings are pants.

But perhaps we need to explore our understanding from a historical perspective. Could it be that the human interpretation of pants has grown apart from its dictionary definition?

Where did pants come from?

Pants, called “trousers” in many English-speaking countries, are believed to have originated between the 13th and 10th century BC in western China. Those early styles were made of wool and likely invented to accommodate horseback riding. Thanks to nomadic pastoralism, pants, people, and livestock, spread (very slowly) across Asia.

Legging-related take-away:

Leggings are not made of wool. But they can certainly be worn to ride horseback. We’ll give leggings half a point here. Then again, since leggings aren’t made of heavy material, like the original trouser, perhaps they’re not pants at all. Maybe they’re tights.

What are tights tho?:

Again, we consult Webster’s:

“Tights are a skintight garment covering the body from the neck down or from the waist down; also, British: Panty Hose”

To be thorough, we better define Panty Hose as well:

“a one-piece undergarment for women that consists of hosiery made with a panty-style top —usually plural in construction”

Leggings-related take-away:

Leggings do not cover the body from the neck down, and don’t cover the feet. They typically don’t have a “panty-style top.”

Personal takeaway:

I’m having trouble picturing a “panty-style top.”

Conclusion: