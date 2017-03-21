Learn how to fight Satanic cults '80s police-style at Found Footage Fest
VHS was one of the first devices that allowed regular folks to record and hoard footage. Forty or so years later, that means there’s a treasure trove of horribly dated stuff for collectors to unearth.
Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett are two such collectors. Together, they host the Found Footage Festival, a traveling film event where they share their craptastic discoveries. Think ’80s corporate training videos, aerobic workout sessions, and weird instructional clips.
You can see it for yourself, as they’ll be returning to the Heights Theatre on, appropriately, April 20.
For this installment, the crew -- who often find gold in dumpsters, yard sales, and various corners of the internet -- have scored odd footage from a higher pedigree, as David Letterman bequeathed his personal VHS collection to the duo when he retired last year.
According to the release, they’re also sharing these gems:
• A collection of satanic panic videos from the ’80s, including “The Law Enforcement Guide to Satanic Cults”
• Outtakes and on-air bloopers from over 10 years of North Dakota local news
• A little-seen “Welcome Home Desert Storm” parade featuring Roseanne Barr and Geraldo
Yikes.
In other Found Footage news, Prueher and Pickett made headlines Tuesday after posing as strongmen and pranking small-town TV news stations.
IF YOU GO:
Found Footage Festival
Heights Theatre
8 p.m. Thursday, April 20
$12
www.foundfootagefest.com
