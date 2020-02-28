Highpoint showcases Cuban print artists Yainiel Marinez, 'Cultural Cow,' Screenprint, 2019

FRIDAY:

20/20: Contemporary Cuban Printmaking

Group show created in collaboration with Steven Daiber, Director of Red Trillium Press. Opening reception 6:30-9 p.m. Fri., Feb. 28. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.

DJ Nanobyte & Friends

9 p.m. Feb. 28; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Havana Sleeve

With Go For Retro and Another Heaven. 10 p.m. Feb. 28; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

3rd Annual Bock Poking

August Schell’s Brewing and Pizza Luce Richfield team up for a fire where hot pokers will be used to carmelize beer. 6-9 p.m. Pizza Lucé, 800 W. 66th St., Richfield; 612-767-8603.

Pour It Back for Pollinators

For every pint you drink, Inbound will donate $1 to Pollinate Minnesota, an education and advocacy organization. Noon to midnight. Free. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 12

Watch the season premiere and enjoy three-for-ones in the Bolt Bar from 4 to 7 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. EagleBoltBar, 515 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-4214.

Joe Dunn & Will Effertz

Jam-band tunes. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka; 612-227-9635.

Free Black Dirt-y Talk: Discussion Series

Join Free Black Dirt, conveners of the MayDay Council, in a Dirt-y Talk Discussion series around the barriers, challenges, and opportunities of creating a new MayDay process. 7 p.m. In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, 1500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-721-2535.

Sick Lit: A Writing Workshop

An open writing workshop for artists and writers interested in writing and reading around chronic illness. RSVP and more info at here. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 28; Free; RSVP requested. Northeast Library, 2200 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-630-6900.



Studio Deep

Featuring Rissa Garcia, Jason Heinrichs, and Tony Fuel. 7 p.m. Feb. 28; Free. AC Hotel by Marriott Minneapolis Downtown, 401 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-0700.

Kara Marell

Poet reads from her recent work, with live music by Jake Duda. All ages. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28; Free; donations accepted. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.



Nikki & the RueMates

Monthly residency on the fourth Friday of each month. 9:30 p.m. Every 4th Fri.; Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.

Pamela Carberry

Observations

Work by printmaker Pamela Carberry. Feb. 27-April 19; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Jazz Festival Combo Concert

Presented by University of Minnesota School of Music. 7 p.m. Feb. 28; Free. Lloyd Ultan Recital Hall, 2106 S. 4th St., Minneapolis; 612-626-8742.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



WomenVoice: A Path to Each Other

Featuring the University of Minnesota Women's Choir and Campus Singers. 8 p.m. Feb. 28; Free. University Lutheran Church of Hope, 601 13th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-5988.

Leap Day Luau at OMNI Brewing Co. OMNI Brewing Co.

SATURDAY:

Leap Day Luau

On this very special Saturday, OMNI plans to celebrate two summertime things: warm weather and beer. The Leap Day Luau will feature plenty of tropical elements, including special beers such as the Tropical Milkshake IPA and the Melt Peach-Plum Smoothie Sour, as well as other surprises throughout the day. Games will be tropical as well, with limbo and other fun planned. Minnesota BBQ Co. will host a hog roast, which will hopefully remind you of warmer days. The brewery is also selling a limited number of OMNI sunglasses and beach towels through an online, pre-party package that also reserves a take-home crowler to keep the party hot back home. 12-11 p.m. Feb. 29; Free. Omni Brewing Company, 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove; 763-424-6664. –Loren Green

Kramarczuk's Sausage Company Meat Raffle

Show up, get your ticket, drink some beer, and potentially win some awesome meat. There will be 8 rounds (1 every 15 minutes), and your ticket is good for all 8 rounds. Saturday, 3-5 p.m. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N. 700, Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.

Flight of 3: Leap Beer

Daylong Leap Day fun includes a Girl Scout cookie sale from 3-6 p.m., plus a three-flight Irish stout collab with Boom, Unmapped Brewing Co., and LTD Brewing. Hop on a free shuttle try try each offering at each brewery from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka; 612-227-9635.

Big Bad Beer Fest 2020

The menu today features 28 high ABV (aka super alcoholic) varieties of beer. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. New Bohemia, 8040 Olson Memorial Hwy., Golden Valley; 763-544-1882.

TCTC 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials Viewing Party

Hosted by Twin Cities Track Club. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

7th Anniversary Party

One of northeast Minneapolis’s oldest taprooms, 612, is celebrating seven years this weekend. The party kicks off at noon, with activities scheduled throughout the day. Tattoo artist Metal Mike will be on hand from 2 to 8 p.m. for those who want to commemorate the occasion. From 3 to 4 p.m. the action really picks up, as 612 will serve patrons with a free beer that hour. Music for the night includes sets from the Hawthorn Collection, Heavy for the Hawk, and alt rockers the Violet Nine. Beer-wise, you’ll find three new hazy IPAs, imperial stout Light Into Ashes, and a one-time gravity keg of a Grevolvinga Düsseldorf-style Altbier, which the crew will be tapping at 5 p.m. Score a take-home crowler for $7, and round out the night with half-price beer starting at 10 p.m. 12 p.m. Feb. 29; Free. 612Brew, 945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis. –Loren Green

Contains Bees: Peanut Butter Honey Blonde

Beer release party with food from Butcher Salt. Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

3rd Year Anniversary of Cocktail Room

Featuring special cocktails. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Twin Spirits Distillery & M Coffee Shop, 2931 Central Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-5274.

2020 LoLa Winter Fine Art Exhibition

Group show featuring art on display and for sale from the League of Longfellow Artists. 12-5 p.m. Daily from Feb. 22-23; 12-5 p.m. Daily from Feb. 29-March 1; Free. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-669-8712.

Royal Crush: The Queen Bottle Release Indeed Brewing Company

Royal Crush: The Queen Bottle Release

The Queen returns at Indeed this weekend. This whiskey barrel-aged imperial stout is a strong pint for the coldest and darkest days of winter. The Queen will make its taproom debut at Thursday’s Flight Night, which will feature four variations. Then, on Saturday, Indeed will host a bottle release party and chess tournament. Chess is paced perfectly for sipping a strong stout; players will score a 10-ounce pour every time they make it through a round. In between strategy sessions, head to the firepit for s’mores and fill up on hot food from Sandy’s Grill. There will also be fire pokers for those who prefer their beers a little caramelized. Indeed will also rotate limited cellar selections on tap every two hours. That menu includes 2018’s Rum King, with added espresso and vanilla bean; 2019’s Whiskey Queen, aged in a bourbon barrel with Mexican honey; imperial red ale Chase the Devil; Old Breed, a brew made from barley wine; and 2015’s Whiskey Queen. A photobooth, pop-up vinyl shop, and DJ tunes round out the event. 12-8 p.m. Feb. 29; Free. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090. —Loren Green

Fire & Ice

In celebration of Leap Day this Saturday, pretty much every brewery is up to something fun. Bauhaus Brew Labs is one of the places you may want to hit up if you’re looking for a beer-fueled hang. The party will take place both inside and out, with live music indoors and hot/cold fun to be had outside. Revival and Minnesota BBQ Co. will be serving up meaty eats, while over by the fire pit folks can enjoy s’mores, hot cider, and hot-poked pours of the Bleatboxer Bock. For those looking for more than the meat sweats, Stokeyard Outfitters will be stopping by with their mobile sauna. One-minute skater videos, made in the dead of winter, will screen and be judged, and teams will also give live demos. Tunes inside include sets from alt-bluegrass group Luke Warm and the Cool Hands, plus funk from Wax Audio DJ. 12-11 p.m. Feb. 29; Free. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911. –Jessica Armbruster



Boy Dirt Car

With Mommy Sez No and the Experience. 9 p.m. Feb. 29; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Rich Mattson and the Northstars

With Gloria Band and Pynchies. 10 p.m. Feb. 29; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

801 Gallery

Works by Eric Mueller, Dan Dennehy, and Pocket Toscani

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 29, featuring music by Boxes vs. Bots and complimentary wine and appetizers. Free. 801 Washington Lofts, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 952-277-2721.

Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.

University of Minnesota Jazz Festival Concert

Featuring Jazz Ensembles I & II. 7 p.m. Feb. 29; Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 4th St. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-2345.

A Choral Kaleidoscope

Featuring the University of Minnesota's Campus Singers Gold and Maroon with the University Men’s Chorus. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29; Free. University Lutheran Church of Hope, 601 13th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-5988.

Louise Erdrich Paul Emmel

SUNDAY:

Louise Erdrich

Award-winning Minnesota author Louise Erdrich is back with a new novel, The Night Watchman. The story, set in the 1950s, is based on the life of her grandfather. When a new “emancipation” bill reaches the floor of the United States Congress, Native Americans in the Midwest begin to consider how this will impact their rights and way of life. Those characters include Thomas Wazhashk, a night watchman at a jewel bearing plant in rural North Dakota, and Pixie “Patrice” Paranteau, a smart, ambitious high-school grad who’s heading to Minneapolis in search of her missing sister. Erdrich explores Native issues that are, sadly, still timely today, including cultural preservation, displacement, and broken promises from the U.S. government. The author will share her thoughts and read from her latest work at this publication celebration at Plymouth Congregational Church. 4 p.m. March 1; Free. Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-871-7400. –Jessica Armbruster

Feminist Book Club: The Price of Salt

A discussion of Patricia Highsmith's book, with complimentary miniature pies by Vikings and Goddesses. Sunday, 2 p.m. The Irreverent Bookworm, 5163 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-500-4339.

Literary Lights Presents: Women From the League of MN Poets

Celebration of Women's History month, featuring readings by Denise Alden, Amanda Bailey, Laura Kozy Lanik, Mary Schmidt, Annette Gagliardi, Sara Dovre Wudali, and Linda White. 2-3:30 p.m. March 1; Free; donations welcome. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Roshan Ganu

A Conversation with Roshan Ganu and Esther Callahan

The two artists' discuss their work, which is currently featured at Soo Visual Arts Center. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. soovac, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 101, Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

March Arctic Market

Drink beer and shop goods from local artists, artisans, makers, and more. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Music Under Glass: Ian George

4:30-6:30 p.m. March 1; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Open Jam

8 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.