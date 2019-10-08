comScore
Leaf-peepin' is the best: Fall colors on the North Shore are poppin' [PHOTOS]

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 by Jay Boller in Arts & Leisure
Leaf-peeping rules.

As we writhe in the discord of brain-rotted presidential tweets, hyper-serious Joker discourse, and alcoholic detergent pods, absorbing the natural delight of pretty leaves is among the 28 things left that everyone can find joy in. 

City Pages contributor Jerard Fagerberg would like to rob you of this. In a wildly misguided hot-take published Tuesday, Fagerberg sunk his contrarian fangs into the locally beloved practice of leaf-peepin', describing it as "a waste of time and energy."

The Boston-raised writer meant this practically (you have better things to do) and literally (burning gas to hunt stunning fall foliage). To his former critique, I say: Nuts to you, bozo! To the latter, I point to a recent report that just 100 corporations have belched out 71 percent of global emissions since 1988; while this remains true, your Honda Civic is not the real problem

But let's pivot away from that negativity and toward the reason for the dang season: We've just reached peak color (!) on Minnesota's spectacular North Shore, according to the DNR's fall color bible.

The City Pages Leaf Pigment Action Desk is all over it. Thumb your chilly nose at those who would diminish our state's autumnal majesty by thumbing through this curated collection of red, yellow, and orange splendor along Lake Superior. 

 
 
 
 
