Leaf-peepin' is the best: Fall colors on the North Shore are poppin' [PHOTOS]
Leaf-peeping rules.
As we writhe in the discord of brain-rotted presidential tweets, hyper-serious Joker discourse, and alcoholic detergent pods, absorbing the natural delight of pretty leaves is among the 28 things left that everyone can find joy in.
City Pages contributor Jerard Fagerberg would like to rob you of this. In a wildly misguided hot-take published Tuesday, Fagerberg sunk his contrarian fangs into the locally beloved practice of leaf-peepin', describing it as "a waste of time and energy."
The Boston-raised writer meant this practically (you have better things to do) and literally (burning gas to hunt stunning fall foliage). To his former critique, I say: Nuts to you, bozo! To the latter, I point to a recent report that just 100 corporations have belched out 71 percent of global emissions since 1988; while this remains true, your Honda Civic is not the real problem.
But let's pivot away from that negativity and toward the reason for the dang season: We've just reached peak color (!) on Minnesota's spectacular North Shore, according to the DNR's fall color bible.
The City Pages Leaf Pigment Action Desk is all over it. Thumb your chilly nose at those who would diminish our state's autumnal majesty by thumbing through this curated collection of red, yellow, and orange splendor along Lake Superior.
View this post on Instagram
Autumn Color and Wolf Lake, North Shore of Lake Superior #autumn #fallcolor #northshore #lakesuperior #experiencethebiglake #goodvibesgreatlakes #greatlakesloving #lakesuperiormagazine #destinationduluth #captureduluth #moodyinminnesota #minnesotaexposure #exploreminnesota #exploremn #captureminnesota #capturemn #donorthmn #ig_nature_naturally #minnesota #minnesota365 #onlyinmn #artofvisuals
View this post on Instagram
The great thing about the north shore is you don’t have to work very hard to get some incredible views. But if you’re willing to go the extra mile the views get better! ���������� . . . . . . . . . . . #fallfoliage #foliage #autumnvibes�� #chasingautumn #autumnleaves�� #naturelovers #nature_sultans #amazingviews #northshoremn #capturemn #exploremn #thisismymn #onlyinmn #minnstagrammers #upnorth #captureduluth #bealpha #visualsofearth #earth_reflect #earthlandscape #landscapedesign #minnesotalife #midwestmoment #igersmidwest
View this post on Instagram
new favorite place, for so many reasons ❤️���� . . . . #northshore #beanlake #upnorth #superiorhikingtrail #fall #moodygrams #fallcolors #capturemn #exploremn #nature #midwest #awakethesoul #vsco #mnproud #onlyinmn #minnesota #hike #adventure #visualsofearth #adventure #landscape #mood #awesome_earth #stribfall #ourplanetdaily #explore #folk #outdoors #escapetothelake #getoutside #optoutside
View this post on Instagram
Moody days back at my favorite place during my favorite season. �� • • • • #minnesota #capturemn #exploremn #minnesotaexposure #captivatemn #thisismymn #onlyinmn #onlyinminnesota #exploreminnesota #captureminnesota #earthfocus #artofvisuals #awesomeearth #allnatureshots #beautifuldestinations #LonelyPlanet #keepnaturewild #roamtheplanet #earthpix #earthofficial #northshore #stayandwander #ourplanetdaily #midwestival #moodygrams #discoverearth #awakenthesoul #sunrise #forceofnature #exploretheworld
View this post on Instagram
@d.r.warner @suziemolencamp and I drove up north in hopes of catching some fall colors. Already behind schedule, we had just an hour of sunlight left before we’d miss our chance. With nearly 80 pounds of camera and camping gear on our backs, we practically sprinted the entire path making it just in time for this beautiful sight. Can’t beat fall in Minnesota������
View this post on Instagram
Oberg Lake at sunset . . . . . #captivatemn #captureminnesota #capturemn #exploreminnesota #exploremn #onlyinmn #thisismymn #minnesota #minnesota_captures #minnesotaexposure #mnexposure #mymn #mn #only_in_minnesota #ig_nature_naturally #InstaPhoto #InstaGood #landscapehunter #landscapephotography #epic_captures #natgeotravelpic #natgeoyourshot #omdem1markii #destination_duluth #lakesuperior #tettegouchestatepark #sota_stories #moodyinminnesotastatefaircontest
View this post on Instagram
Such beautiful colors �� • �� • What’s Your Sota Story? • • ������������������������������������������������ •⠀⠀⠀⠀ #minneapolis #minnesota #exploreminnesota #captureminnesota #onlyinmn #captivatemn #lakesuperior #minnesotaexposure #exploremn #capturemn #onlyinminnesota #thisismymn #minneapolismn #twincities #mpls #minnesotanice #beautifuldestinations #cityofminneapolis #mnphotographer #teamnorth #lakesuperior #twoharbors
View this post on Instagram
Get your waterfall fix at Tettegouche State Park as the hiking trails will take you to High Falls and Two Step Falls...especially beautiful this time of year with the #fallcolors. #fall #autumn #autumncolors #foliage #fallleaves #autumnleaves #fallfoliage #waterfalls #waterfallsfordays #waterfalls #waterfall #parks #stateparks #minnesota #northshore #onlyinmn #onlyinminnesota #exploreminnesota #exploremn #capturemn #captureminnesota #hiking #hikingadventures #girlswhohike #outdoors #dayhike #dayhikes #naturelover #naturephoto
View this post on Instagram
�� Tettegouche �� . . . . . #donorthmn #visitduluth #authenticduluth #befromduluth #capturemn #thisismymn #minnesotaexposure #minnesota365 #mnphotographers #midwestmoment #midwestexplorers #themidwestival #puremidwest #thisismyminnesota #gathermidwest #exploremn #chooseminnesota #minnstagrammers #mnproud #modernoutdoors #peopleofnorth #artofvisuals #earthofficial #renegade_worldshots #explorethenorthshore #raw_seasons #natures_marvels #nature #USAprimeshot
View this post on Instagram
It doesn’t get much better than a Minnesota autumn! - Curated by @skyline_specs Skylinespecs.com • �� • What’s Your Sota Story? • Check out the team: @LifeofChicago @My_Minneapolis @Capture_Los_Angeles @CityNever_ZZZ • ������������������������������������������������ ��@keefography •⠀⠀⠀⠀ #minneapolis #minnesota #exploreminnesota #captureminnesota #onlyinmn #captivatemn #lakesuperior #minnesotaexposure #exploremn #capturemn #onlyinminnesota #thisismymn #minneapolismn #twincities #mpls #minnesotanice #beautifuldestinations #cityofminneapolis #mnphotographer #teamnorth #lakesuperior #twoharbors
View this post on Instagram
��Amazing Overlook Alert! Key-Ann front desk staff at Caribou Highlands highly recommends White Sky Rock for your next fall hike. This picture tells it all. �� by @keyannwoods and @usdiary_k98 #fallcolors #northshoremn #lutsen #optoutside #exploremn #onlyinmn #visitcc #instagood #mn #overlook
View this post on Instagram
Fall colors creeping in. Twilight in the ancient sawtooth mountains of Minnesota. This is about the point where I start to prepare for the pitch black new moon adrenaline rushes. I particularly dislike windy nights more than anything because I can't hear what's going on around me and the next thing I know every feint shadowy outline becomes an alien waiting to harvest my organs and sell them on a cosmic black market. Glad I ran into @dustingottlieb and @brittpoison- thanks for keeping me company!!
View this post on Instagram
Fall colors are starting to come in ���� . . . #photography #earthfocus #earth_shotz #beyondthelands_ #wonderful_places #fantastic_earth #beautifuldestinations #moodygrams #hubsunited #lensbible #exploretocreate #optoutside #stayandwander #exploremn #mnphotographers #minnesotaexposure #usaprimeshot #earthreflect #fallcolors #coloraoffall #autumnvibes #autumnequinox #minnesota #onlyinmn #fiftyshades_of_nature #igshotz #ig_udog
View this post on Instagram
��Fall’s Peak�� • • • • • • #CaptureMinnesota #OnlyInMN #StribMinnesota #StribFall #Minnesota #DJI #DJIMavic #Mavic #Mavic2Pro #AirVuz #UnitedByDrone #Dronestagram #droneoftheday #Drone #Hasselblad #IGMasters #Gramslayers #artofvisuals #visualambassadors #panorama #moody #moodygrams #tones #igtones #agameoftones #earth #earthfocus #ig_color #nature #outdoors
View this post on Instagram
I love October! ���� . . . #minnesota #stateparks #scenicroute #northshore #midwest #midwestmoment #mnproud #midwestisbest #capturemn #hereinminnesota #sotastories #stateology #thisismyminnesota #onlyinmn #minnesota365 #destinationduluth #autumn #october #stribminnesota #mymorning #nature #hikingadventures #hiking #adventure
View this post on Instagram
Our weekend of fall color chasing was unbe-leaf-able �� • On Sunday we woke up and watched the sunrise, then went on 3 separate hikes along the North Shore that we knew would have some nice overlooks. Photos don’t do any justice! • Discount Code: @casperssouthernwear - OLLIEANDDAISY15
View this post on Instagram
Shovel Point was popping with color this weekend. Do you see the tiny person in this image? I’d love to find out who it is and send them this image! Let’s see if we can find them! If you’re a Minnesotan could you please share this image in your IG stories.���� Just hit the little paper airplane symbol to share. If you happened to be at Tettegouche State Park this weekend, and in a blue coat. Holler! - What did everyone else do this weekend? . . . . . . . . #capturemn #stayandwander #sheisnotlost #amongthewild #globeshotz #wildernessculture #wearetravelgirls #folksouls #midwestmoment #liveauthentic #folkgood #lifeofadventure #magic_marvels #takemoreadventures #onlyinmn #awakethesoul #folkscenery #blackbeach #welivetoexplore #thisismyminnesota #nakedplanet #roamtheplanet #minnesotaexposure #minnesota #northshoremn #yourshotphotographer #captureduluth #bealpha