comScore
City Pages

Leaf-peepin' alert: Fall colors on the North Shore are poppin' [PHOTOS]

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 by Jay Boller in Arts & Leisure
@kenharmonbwca

@kenharmonbwca

Of all the things that are "back" — schools, bars, football, leaf-peepin' — only the latter seems both pleasant and unlikely to spread the raging global pandemic.  

For peepers, a godless bunch if there ever was one, their de facto bible, the DNR Fall Color Finder Map, has opened to its most-hallowed page: peak color on Minnesota's North Shore. 

So pause your doom-scrolling and enjoy this early sampling of leafy majesty, mostly sampled from the northern point of the Arrowhead Region. And FOMO not, foliage freaks: Peak color is still days away for peepin' hotspots down Hwy. 61 like Palisade Head, Split Rock Lighthouse, and Enger Tower.

Comments

More from Arts & Leisure