Leaf-peepin' alert: Fall colors on the North Shore are poppin' [PHOTOS]
Of all the things that are "back" — schools, bars, football, leaf-peepin' — only the latter seems both pleasant and unlikely to spread the raging global pandemic.
For peepers, a godless bunch if there ever was one, their de facto bible, the DNR Fall Color Finder Map, has opened to its most-hallowed page: peak color on Minnesota's North Shore.
So pause your doom-scrolling and enjoy this early sampling of leafy majesty, mostly sampled from the northern point of the Arrowhead Region. And FOMO not, foliage freaks: Peak color is still days away for peepin' hotspots down Hwy. 61 like Palisade Head, Split Rock Lighthouse, and Enger Tower.
Unbelievable fall colors at sunset.���� These colors don’t look real, but they are. Easily the most colorful leaves I’ve ever seen! It’s a busy time in my life, so if I don’t get back to your comments/messages I apologize! I’m trying my best to spend as little time on Instagram as possible, while also sharing fall photos with y’all. The support is always appreciated.✌��
The fall colors inland are exploding this year. It’s like they’re reminding us that no matter how bad 2020 has been we will be okay if we let go and be willing to be strong as we move forward. #autumn #autumncolors #lutsen #northshoremn #sht #superiorhikingtrail #getoutandhike #letgo #moveon #findpeace #findpeaceinnature #findpeacewithinyourself #beautifuloutdoors
��Fall’n into Autumn�� . We found some pretty cool spots up near the North Shore the other day! . #northshore #minnesota #explore #travel #exploremn #onlyinmn #exploreminnesota #fall #autumn #autumnvibes�� #fallvibes #trees #autumnvibes #thisismyminnesota #northernminnesota #hiking #blazeairmn ������
Leaf change is happening before our eyes. Peak on the left, still very green on the right. In a few days the right will be full of color and the left will be losing leaves. Luckily, you have a couple of weeks left to find peak fall colors on the North Shore as long as you know where to look. . . #staycvr #exploremn #captureminnesota #findyourtruenorth #donorthmn #fallcolors #grandmarais #grandmaraismn #tofte #lutsen #lakesuperior #northshore #fall
🍁 It’s Officially Fall, Y’all 🍁 . The #northshore is absolutely stunning right now. If you’re a fan of the autumn season, I highly recommend taking the trip up there. It’s not even peaked yet, and the colors are unreal 🍂🍁 🌲 . #fall #autumn #autumnvibes🍁 #upnorth #minnesota #explore #exploreminnesota #onlyinmn #minnesotafall #hiking #travel #exploremn #nature #naturephotography #fallphotography #blazeairmn 🔥🌬📸