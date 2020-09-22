For peepers, a godless bunch if there ever was one, their de facto bible, the DNR Fall Color Finder Map, has opened to its most-hallowed page: peak color on Minnesota's North Shore.

So pause your doom-scrolling and enjoy this early sampling of leafy majesty, mostly sampled from the northern point of the Arrowhead Region. And FOMO not, foliage freaks: Peak color is still days away for peepin' hotspots down Hwy. 61 like Palisade Head, Split Rock Lighthouse, and Enger Tower.