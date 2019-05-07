Latinx masks, from ceremonial to Lucha libre, and other art happenings this week

Critical Conversations Series Presents: Xavier Tavera



Where it's at: Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis

What it's about: Photographer Xavier Tavera discusses his recent project, "Masks and Secrets (Mascaras y Secretos),” where he documented masks used by Latinx communities around the United States. The lecture is presented by the Weisman and the University of Minnesota's Department of Chicano and Latino Studies.

Why you should go: Xavier Tavera went to two different sources for his latest photography project: institutions and communities. The local artist has documented Lucha libre masks, masks used in folklorico dances and indigenous rituals, ceramic masks, beaded masks, ancient masks, and more. Come hear about what masks reveal about identity and culture as Tavera shares his work.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday

Motion Poems

Motionpoems Season 9 Premiere Screening

Where it's at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it's about: Poets and filmmakers pair up again for the ninth season of Motionpoems. Screening at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the series features two different sets of films, with discussion happening in between.

Why you should go: Being able to “see” a poem gives a whole other layer of experience to the poet's words, one in which images and text converse with each other and the viewer. Ten different films will be shown over the course of two screenings. There will also be an additional screening on Sunday featuring films made in 48 hours by local poets and filmmakers as part of the Loft's Wordplay Festival.

When: Screenings at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., discussion at 7:30 p.m. Friday

Cardinal Kindreds

Cardinal Kindreds Artist Reception

Where it's at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis

What it's about: Rosalux Gallery hosts artists from ICOSA, an artist-run nonprofit gallery based in Texas. It's part of an art exchange between the two collective galleries. This show features animation, video, photography, painting, printmaking sculpture, installation, and other interdisciplinary works selected by Minneapolis-based artist and curator Terez Iacovino.

What it's about: It's good to step out of our little Minneapolis bubble every once in a while. And while the large cultural institutions do bring in visiting artists, what's special about art exchanges like this is that it provides Minneapolis art lovers an opportunity to see lesser known artists from different parts of the country. It's a great way to see what artists are thinking about in other places.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday

Dear Gaza Festival Pierre Ware

Dear Gaza Iftar in the Park!

Where it's at: Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis

What it's about: Dear Gaza celebrates the first Friday of Ramadan with art, music by Amwaaj, food from Holy Land, and poetry.

Why you should go: Dear Gaza raises funds for families in the Gaza Strip through music and artmaking. Come for the entertainment and art, and share in a sundown meal.

When: 7 to 10 p.m.



