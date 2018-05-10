Last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas for procrastinators

If you need a little inspiration, here’s a little crash course on where you should plan to shop.

The Foundry

The Foundry Home Goods

The Foundry, which recently moved into new digs in south Minneapolis, sells beautiful, useful home goods that are practical while still looking chic. This is the perfect gift for a mom who loves to spend time in her (newly renovated, perhaps?) kitchen. If Mom’s a self-care fan, give her a chic bath towel and a beautiful wood soap dish to class up her bathtime routine. (322 W. 48th St., Minneapolis)



GH2

Do you have a fancy mom who loves designer clothes and handbags? Stop by GH2 in Northeast and get her a pretty silk scarf, a piece of jewelry, or a lightweight sweater that she can grab when you go on evening walks this summer. (You could even write that in the card, just saying.) They sell designer consignment at reasonable, budgetable prices, so you can get mom something nice without maxing out your AmEx. (318 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis)

Umei

UMEI

UMEI which opened not too long ago near the Twins’ stadium in the North Loop. Here you’ll find beautiful and unique home goods, like cute Japanese dishware and adorable table linens, for an incredible price. (I got my mom a cute little blue dish for jewelry as part of her Christmas gift and she loves it.) They’ve got a very sweet little salad set currently in stock, which is perfect for the upcoming summer and all the grillouts you’ll be hosting with mom. (Once again, you could write this idea in the card.) (903 N. Fifth St. Minneapolis)

Bachman’s or Tangletown Gardens

Every mama loves pretty flowers and plants. Don’t get a bouquet that will die and get tossed; pick up some cute plants with adorable pots to match so she’ll think of you each time she waters them or admires their blooming beauty. Awwww! (Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; Tangletown, 5353 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis)

Sundance

Sundance

If your mom is a little more country than rock ’n’ roll, visit Sundance in the Galleria for gift inspiration. Robert Redford’s outdoorsy store is all about that glam mountain lifestyle, and their selection of turquoise jewelry, embroidered cowboy boots, and home goods is perfect for the mom who dreams of moving to Utah. (3335 Galleria, Edina)



Mother’s Day Pop-Up

If you’re still indecisive about a gift for mom, stop by this pop-up sale featuring fancy handmade chocolates by Mademoiselle Miel, Scarfshop’s lighter-than-air scarves in a variety of fabrics, cute ceramics from A Mano, and more. These popular local makers are all in one place for easy shopping, and the event also offers mimosas and a spot for mother and child photoshoots. How sweet is that?

(2920 Talmage Ave. NE #290, Minneapolis; enter through the south entrance. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Saturday, May 12)