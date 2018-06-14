Last-minute Father's Day ideas, Cliche rebrands, pop-up markets: This week in fashion

Places to shop for Dad:



Instagram: MartinPatrick3, MagersandQuinn, AskovFinlayson

If your Dad’s is fancy: Head to Martinpatrick3 for man-about-town-worthy apothecary, shoes, and accessories.



If your Dad loves to read: Hello, get him a gift card and a new book from Magers & Quinn. It’s even cuter if you throw the gift card in a corresponding mug.



If your Dad is outdoorsy: Check out what’s new at Midwest Moutaineering on the West Bank, a nature-Dad’s haven.



If your Dad is trendy: He needs something North-branded from Askov Finlayson to fit in with the other cool dads.



If your Dad loves beer: Spend quality time together and get pizza and some brews at Surly.

Instragram/Pacifierkids

Celebrate a new Dad at Pacifier

Perhaps you know someone who’s about to be a dad. Give him a cute little gift this Father’s Day with a little help from Pacifier. They’ve got a collection of adorable Dad-centric baby gifts, as well as a few things for Dad himself (think Bowie onesies and cute “Dad and me” tee sets). Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Check out Cliche's new mural. instagram/clichempls

What else is going on this weekend? Check these events out:



Cliché Reboot Party

Cliché got a facelift. The beloved Wedge neighborhood boutique is celebrating its new look with a 20% off sale (accompanied by bubbles, naturally) storewide on Friday. Stop by to check it out and find something cute to wear to your next big summer event, from chic jumpsuits to a new pair of earrings for that summer wedding. Friday, June 15, 6-8 p.m. 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.



Shop Walk in Excelsior

What’s better than spending a summer weekend leisurely shopping and sipping cocktails? During Excelsior’s Shop Walk on Saturday, June 16, spend $20 at any store in Excelsior, like the uber-cool-girl boutique Golden Rule Collective, and you’ll get a free Bacardi or Grey Goose cocktail on the Red Sauce Rebellion patio from 3 to 5 p.m. Grab your friends, grab your cross-body bag, and explore beautiful Excelsior (and perhaps Lake Minnetonka), and then get a free drink. (Saturday, June 16, 3 to 5 p.m.



White Page Artist Market

Cedar Avenue gallery White Page is hosting an artist market featuring tons of unique, handmade finds from local makers: think art prints, ceramics, jewelry, clothing, and home goods. You can even get your tarot read on Friday. Jewelry from There There and Ann Erickson are especially worth checking out, and both will be in attendance at the sale. June 15-16, 5-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 3200 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.