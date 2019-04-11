Lake Street Savers is closing this Saturday

The south Minneapolis thrift store is closing its doors this weekend. Shoppers, you may need to brave the snowstorm to get your last haul of gently used sundresses, leisure suits, rompers, tea sets, used board games, electronics, kitchenware, and romance novels.

A statement by Sara Gaugl, director of marketing and communications at Savers, didn’t give much clarity as to why they’re closing.

“Like all retail companies, we consistently review each of our locations and overall store footprint. After much consideration, we made the difficult decision to close this location as part of ongoing review,” her statement reads.

Gaugl also points out that six store locations in the metro area will remain, including two within 10 miles of the Lake Street location.

Betty Tisel, a frequent shopper at the Lake Street Savers, heard about the closing on Facebook. When she called up the store to find out more about the situation, she was surprised to hear from the person that answered the phone that the business was closing on April 13 -- this Saturday.

Tisel heads to Savers prior to Halloween each year, where she loads up on books to pass out to trick-or-treaters. “I go to the store on senior discount day -- 55 years makes you a senior,” she says. Her friends goes there nearly every week and share various deals available in the store on Facebook. “I’ve bought many clothing items there for my -- now-grown -- kids,” Tisel says.

The closing reflects national trends of retail businesses struggling with rising rents and competition from online shopping. Savers is the biggest thrift-store chain in the country, according to Bloomberg.

In 2015, Savers was sued by Minnesota’s then-Attorney General Lori Swanson for misleading the public about its charitable donations to nonprofit organizations. They settled for $1.8 million. In response, the for-profit company continues to accept donated items, and have a page dedicated on their website about how much they donate to each charity.

Valu Thrift St. Paul, a shop that’s owned by the same parent company, is also closing its doors, according to the Pioneer Press, and additional Savers and Value Village closings tht also owned by the same company, have been reported in the Seattle area and Springfield, Massachusetts.