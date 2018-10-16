Kinngait Studios at Highpoint, art talk at a brewery, and other great art happenings this week

What is public art today & why does it matter?

Where it's at: Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Cir., Saint Paul

What it's about: Three giants of the public art scene -- Christine Baeumler, Seitu Jones, and Wing Young Huie -- will be talking with Public Art Saint Paul executive director Colleen Sheehy about how art can inform and engage a community. The event includes Chinese guzheng music by Jarelle Barton as well as food and beverages.

Why you should go: If you are interested in art that is accessible to everyone -- and also speaks to everyone -- you'll want to get in on this conversation with artists who have made public art not only locally but in some cases globally.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday (program begins at 7 p.m.). Free. Members of Public Art Saint Paul can email [email protected] to reserve a seat.

"This is Our Downtown" Promo image

This Is Our Downtown Exhibition Opening

Where it's at: Hennepin Theatre Trust, 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

What it's about: Teen and young adult artists from Kulture Klub Collaborative, an organization that works with the homeless youth community, are featured in an exhibit at Hennepin Theater Trust. The show caps off year-long artist residencies with photographers Wing Young Huie and Nancy Musinguzi, filmmaker John Marks, and videographers Ryan Stopera and Adja Gildersleve of Free Truth Media. The resulting film, photographs, posters, and videos offer a glimpse of downtown from the perspectives of young people aged 16-24.

Why you should go: As Minneapolis readies for its 2040 plan, we've been hearing from a lot of stakeholders about what they all see as the greatest needs for downtown. Politicians, developers, property owners, business people, people that work downtown -- they've all added their two cents. But there's one voice that often gets left out. This art exhibitions is a chance to see downtown from the eyes of young people that have experienced homelessness. See what their hopes and dreams for a city are.

When: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday

Kinngait Studios

Kinngait Studios: Printmaking in the Arctic Circle

Where it's at: Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

What it's about: The work of Inuit artists from the arctic circle are showcased in this exhibition featuring Kinngait Studios of the West Baffin co-operative in Nanavut, Canada.

Why you should go: This should be a really unique show, and it’s a chance to see what Native artists and printmakers have been creating in this artist co-op, which has been active for the past 70 years. A confluence of Native traditions and contemporary aesthetics, you won't want to miss this show.

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday

Project Bike

Project Bike Minneapolis Reception and Film Premiere

Where it's at: Hennepin Theatre Trust, 900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

What it's about: Over 40 pieces by artists from all around the state will be on view, collected by the bike-riding team at Project Bike. The group will also debut a documentary about biking all over Minnesota, interviewing artists along the way.

Why you should go: This is a great chance to check out artists who live outside of the Twin Cities, and also to marvel at the sheer force of will that belongs to biker/curator extraordinaire Dana Sikkila of Project Bike.

When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday