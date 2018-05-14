KimRocksMN leaves art all around the Twin Cities for you to find and take home

She creates works of art on rocks, and then hides them for unsuspecting people to find. Her Instagram and Facebook pages often tease hints as to where she leaves her surprises to be discovered.

It all started several years ago for Kim of KimRocksMN when a friend of hers found a beautiful rock in Florida. Inspired, she decided to decorate the rock with paint. Then, while out jogging, she left it for someone to find. On the back the rock, she wrote: “If you find this rock, feel free to keep it. I hope it makes you smile!” She writes a similar message on each rock.

To her surprise, people did find the rocks, and started sending her messages. One person sent her a video of their kids jumping up and down because they were so excited to find the rock. Another person sent a private message. “I was having a horrible week and you restored my faith in humanity,” she recalls of the letter. “I would say 20 percent of people let me know they are found. I didn’t expect that.”

Kim even had a request from a teacher in Santa Rosa, California, soon after the disastrous fire last year. “I don’t know how she found me,” she says. With the teachers and students going back to school, the woman hoped Kim could make rocks for the teachers to lift their spirits. “I was just tickled pink,” she says. “You don’t always know what to do to help when it’s so far away. Just trying to get people to feel normal, or that someone else cares -- I really liked that. It was very inspiring to do that.”

@kimrocksmn

Sharing love with her art is nothing new for the artist. “I am kind of into donating and giving,” she says. Her other project is to make homemade cards to donate to Card Care Connection, which sends the cards to cancer patients. “I really love crafts,” she says. “It’s my outlet after a stressful day at work. Usually when I’m watching TV at night, when I get everything done and everything settled, I’ll either craft or paint.”

It takes her about a week to complete each rock, after a process of painting with patio paint and then setting it with a spray. Then, she goes out on the paths around Plymouth and West Medicine Lake to hide them. She has also hidden rocks near Xcel Energy Center, where she takes in concerts and Wild games. When Tim McGraw played, she left a rock that said, “Humble and Kind,” one of his song titles. She’s also done quite a few Minnesota Wild rocks.

Her favorite rock is one she can’t bear to part with yet. She uses it as her profile picture for her Facebook page. It reads “Just Bee Happy.” There’s a bumble bee on it, of course.

“It’s so relevant to all of us,” she says. “Can we just be happy and enjoy the little things?”