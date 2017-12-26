No matter what your budget or bedtime, there are plenty of stacked lineups of hilarious people performing all over town to help you feel better about the last 365 days of your life (or to remind you how painful 2018 could be).

For those looking for a big-club night out…



All of the biggest comedy clubs in town will be bringing out the big guns for New Year’s Eve. Over at Acme, local superstars Nate Abshire and Bryan Miller will team up for a unique one-two punch of sassy white guys wearing glasses. They started their comedy careers at nearly the same time, and have competed with each other for the love and affection of crowds everywhere ever since.

Meanwhile, the House of Comedy will close out the year with Hollywood comedy darling Steve Simeone alongside HOC-favorite Mike Brody, who is having a big year of his own with a new album released this past fall. It's his first in five years.

Finally, across the river Joke Joint has Dave Williamson taking the stage while the ball drops. Dave has been on Laughs on Fox, Nick Mom’s Night Out, and headlined countless stages and festivals across the country. Most of the clubs have special dinner, drink, or party packages for the evening.

Rana May Image courtesy event organizers

Funny female takeover…



Three of the best shows on December 31 are all about the funniest women in Twin Cities comedy. Over at the Comedy Corner Underground, Rana May and Shelly Paul will headline a special year-end edition of their monthly PSSY CTRL show alongside special guests Jan Syverson, Grace Thomas, Shawn Nafstad, and Comrade Tripp. They’ll be performing two sets packed with standup, sketches, and a champagne toast (or whiskey, or water, or whatever else you can get your hands on) at midnight.

At Sisyphus, Maggie Faris is hosting her fourth-annual East Coast New Year’s Eve Comedy Show, where they countdown to the New Year on the Eastern clock so you can get to bed an hour earlier. She’ll be joined by Jeff Pfoser, Chloe Radcliffe, and Kate Anderson, and will also be celebrating the release of her sophomore album, A Dingus Among Us.

Out in New Hope, the heavy-hitting combo of Tiffany Norton and Shannan Paul will be making laughs and taking names at New Hope Cinema Grill, horrifying audiences who thought they were coming for a late-night showing of Daddy’s Home 2.

Dane Cook is here too.



One of the more surprising comedy offerings this New Year’s is over at Mystic Lake Casino, where polarizing comedy megastar Dane Cook will be spending the evening being extremely loud and animated. It’s been more than three years since Cook’s last standup special, and at 45 it’ll be interesting to see how he’s changed or matured since his last trip to Minnesota. Or he’ll just pretend to be a raccoon eating trash onstage for 45 minutes. Either way, it’s a memorable way to close out the year.