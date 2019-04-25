Kid entrepreneurs, senior citizen fashionistas, parties for the 'gram: MN Fashion Week is here

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill fashion event. It’s diverse, dynamic, and inclusive of all, whether you’re a kid making bow ties, a fashionista over 65, or anyone who enjoys looking at (and wearing) cool clothes and accessories.

If you’re ready to hit up a few FWMN events this season, here’s what we recommend.

I AM FABULOUS Lauren Engfer Photography

Sunday, April 28



I AM FABULOUS

What’s more fun than watching a bunch of senior models express themselves via clothing? Nothing! I AM FABULOUS celebrates fashion and style at every age, and is a heartwarming, fun way to start your FWMN. Your ticket includes snacks from Muddy Paws Cheesecake and Agra Culture, plus one drink. I AM FABULOUS also features pop-ups from local shops and makers like Queenie & Pearl, Karen Morris Millinery, and Goldfine Jewelry. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Hutton House. Find tickets here.



A Night of Lexuríe

Local designer Alexis Brazil will showcase her second season runway presentation of bright, vivid and dynamic pieces on a variety of models, showing guests that fashion should be diverse, inclusive, and statement-making. It’s the first official runway show of FWMN, too, and promises to be a can’t-miss event. 6 p.m. Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. Find tickets here.

Monday, April 29



Emerging Designer Showcase

Get a heads-up on who’s cool and who’s up-and-coming in the very first Emerging Designer Showcase event, featuring — you guessed it — new designers. This event gives newbies a chance to show their stuff in a more casual environment, as designers and models will mingle and talk with revelers about their inspiration, design process, and pieces. 6 to 9 p.m. Canopy Minneapolis. It’s free to attend, but be sure to register here.

Larissa Loden with her team, Joan Born and Max McInnis. Garrett Born

Friday, May 3



Larissa Loden Presents You’re a Gem Museum Opening Night

FWMN’s most Instagrammable event will definitely be the You’re a Gem, presented by local jewelry maker Larissa Loden. Dive into interactive art pieces designed by local artists inspired by Larissa’s work, including Kevin Kramp, Ashley Mary, and Girl Friday. Be sure to take your Instagram husband or wife along. 7 to 10 p.m. Northrup King Building. Get tickets here.

Aniki Allen of Ice Cream Bow Ties Tatum Vanyo

Saturday, May 4



Ice Cream Bow Ties Presents Aniki: Kids’ Fashion Show

Ice cream! Bow ties! Kids’ fashion show! Eleven-year-old fashion designer Aniki Allen is officially launching his own fashion line, which includes neckwear. Guys, he’s making us all look lazy. His event features a runway show featuring local children in Aniki style, and also features handcrafted bags by Sanya’s Hope for Children, which was started by seventh grader Sanya Parani. The kids know what’s up, and this is definitely an event you don’t want to miss. Noon to 2 p.m. Minnesota Children’s Museum. Find tickets here.