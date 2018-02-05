Kevin Hart was a drunk Eagles fan on live TV last night

Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox seemed bemused when Hart crashed his live interview with the NFL Network. The impromptu Q&A started off promising.

"Get off of me! I'm not drunk!" Hart professed, playing it up with the newscasters. "Get off of me, I'm having a good time. Get off me!"

But when Hart tried rein it in and answer a question about how Philly fans will celebrate, the interview fell apart and he ran offstage.

"You know what? Philadelphia is a great city," he said, almost somber. "I thought, 'I hope this is an example of what we can do. We gave a fuck...' Ooooh. I'm out."

until the end I was like, Kevin Hart is hammered but he's a pro, the perfect guy to be on live TV in this moment pic.twitter.com/EALkoEyY7H — DL (@davelozo) February 5, 2018

In true drunk-in-a-crowd form, Hart was also spotted trying to go up on the podium with the team, but was denied.

Yoooo. Is that Kevin Hart trying to get past security and being denied?!? �������� #superbowl pic.twitter.com/gzag0XqmAZ — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) February 5, 2018

We can only assume he spent the rest of the night climbing greased poles.