The fifth installment of Kanye West's clothing line debuted Wednesday during New York Fashion Week, and a 19-year-old Minnesotan modeling the threads ended up generating the most buzz.

Halima Aden -- a Somali-American who was born in a Kenyan refugee camp -- scored ink from Glamour, Vogue, and Harper's Bazaar after hitting the runway in a fur coat and hijab. The young model from St. Cloud apparently had a blast.

“I had the opportunity to briefly meet Kanye and Kim [Kardashian] at my fitting yesterday, so that was fun!” Aden told Vogue after meeting the rap superstar and his entrepreneur wife. “She and her team are simply the best. Since she styled the show today, I knew I would be comfortable and wearing something that would be acceptable to my beliefs.”

Aden immigrated to the U.S. with her family at six years old. She made headlines last year when she became the first Miss Minnesota USA contestant to compete wearing a hijhab and a "burkini." Currently a freshman at St. Cloud State University, Aden is a proud and vocal trailblazer for Muslim women in the fashion industry.

“My goal is to send a message to Muslim women and young women everywhere that it’s OK to break stereotypes and be yourself,” she told Vogue. “Always stay true to who you are -- barriers can and will be broken!”

Aden's message seems poised to reach wider audiences, as IMG Models -- one of the world's largest talent agencies -- just added her to its roster.