JXTA's Black August, a new gallery, party at MAEP: Art happenings this week

If one of those things was Beth Dow’s new MAEP show at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, never fear: There’s a reception this week. This week’s art happenings also include JXTA’s ongoing Black August dinner conversations, a cool butterfly-inspired photography show, and a new exhibition at the St. Paul-based Fogstand Gallery and Studio.

Still lifes. Beth Dow

MAEP reception for Beth Dow



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Beth Dow plays with perception in her photographs of regional terrains. Is what you are seeing what you think you are seeing? See the works in person to find out.

Why you should go: Beth Dow’s landscape photography has been up since July 19, but if you haven’t had a chance to stop by, this is a good opportunity to do so. The opening reception also takes place during this month’s Third Thursday evening party at Mia.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday

Black August FB

Tending The Soil: Black August



Where it’s at: JXTA, 2007 Emerson Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: All month, Juxtaposition Arts remembers Black August by facilitating conversations about activism around ending mass incarceration through a series of dinners. This week, the JXTA apprentices lead the conversation.

Why you should go: Hear what the young brilliant minds coming up through JXTA’s apprenticeship program have to say about imagining a world without unjust incarceration at this important event.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday

"Les Papillions Les Femmes"

Les Papillions Les Femmes



Where it’s at: Architecture & Landscape Architecture Library, 89 SE Church St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Photographer Shana Allyn shares photographic portraits of women who are displayed like butterfly specimens in this intriguing show. The exhibition, put on by United Artists Collaborative, will include two series, one of which is being shown in public for the first time.

Why you should go: Here’s a chance to meditate on beauty, metamorphosis, and nature.

When: The opening reception for this show has passed, but you can stop by the gallery anytime between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. through September 2.

"xxoo"

Exhibition opening : xxoo by Jennifer Nevitt & En-Man Chang



Where it’s at: Fogstand Gallery and Studio, 1456 Edmund Ave., St. Paul

What it’s about: Taiwan-based artist En-Man Chang and local artist Jennifer Nevitt are featured in this exhibition that looks at place, globalization, and disruption. For her work En-Man Chang, who is half indigenous Taiwanese, travelled throughout the island of Taiwan to research indigenous tribes and social geographical fabrics. Nevitt, meanwhile, meditates on our unraveling world through the lens of place.

Why you should go: Whenever there is an opportunity to bring this huge world just a little be closer together, we should take it. Fogstand Gallery, which is based in Taiwan and St. Paul, is doing that through international critical dialogues around art.

When: 1-5 p.m. Sunday