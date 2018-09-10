JXTA's beer-release party, a night market, yoga, and theater: Free things to do this week
Here are some great free things to do this week.
zAmya Theater Project
Housed in the St. Stephen’s Human Services Building, zAmya Theater Project is made up of artists who have been or currently are struggling with homelessness. This week, the group will celebrate the culmination of its residency at Minneapolis Central Library with a performance. Second Chance was created through workshops conducted at the library, where a cast collaborated with a team of professional theater artists, including playwright Carlyle Brown, choreographer Leah Nelson, and director Maren Ward. With short scenes, songs, humor, and spoken word, the piece explores what it means to get a second chance in life. See it this week at the amphitheater outside. Noon Tuesday and Thursday; 5 pm. Friday. Free; donations accepted. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis. --Sheila Regan
Mill City Night Market
Each week this summer, Mill City Night Market takes over the grassy area in front of U.S. Bank Stadium. This Tuesday, you’ll find a free yoga session that starts up around 5:30 p.m., plus lawn games like kubb, cornhole, and ping pong will be played. Shop for veggies and artisan eats from local farmers, and enjoy live music. This is also a family-friendly happening, with plenty of healthy foods and activities geared toward kids. 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster
Free Yoga Northeast
Bring water and a yoga mat (there will be some mats available to borrow as well) and prepare to stretch at this free outdoor class welcome to all skill levels. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Northeast Park, 1333 Pierce St. NE, Minneapolis.
JXTA Golden Ale Release Party
Juxtaposition Arts cofounder Roger Cummings has teamed up with Dangerous Man for this limited-edition brew that will benefit the organization. Graphic design youth and young-adult artist apprentices helped design the label (below) and the tap handle, making this a multi-person collaboration. Try the pint yourself at Wednesdays release party; $1 of the proceeds from each JXTA Golden Ale sold will help fund programming for their to-be-constructed art plaza on the corner of West Broadway Avenue and Emerson Avenue North. Wednesday, 6 to 10 p.m. Dangerous Man Brewing Co., 1300 Second St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-236-4087. --Jessica Armbruster