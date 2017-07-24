Just for Laughs comedy fest picks Minnesota's Turner Barrowman for 'New Faces' showcase

JFL's "New Faces" selections are divided into four categories (standup, sketch, digital content creators, unsigned), and Minnesota's Turner Barrowman joins 10 other comics in the latter "Unrepped" group.

That means Barrowman, 27, will get to perform at the two-and-a-half week Montreal festival, which has helped launched the careers of comedians like Amy Schumer, Hannibal Buress, Demetri Martin, and Kevin Hart.

When asked specifically for a simultaneously compelling, gracious, and hilarious quote, Barrowman offered City Pages the following:

"Extremely excited to represent Minneapolis at Just for Laughs this year. Minneapolis has one of the best comedy scenes in the nation and I'm proud to have started here. That said, I'm even more excited to forget all of you at the first sign of what will almost certainly be fleeting success."

Founded in 1983, Just for Laughs bills itself as the biggest comedy festival in the world. This year's installment (July 12-31) features performances by Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Carrey, Judd Apatow, Laverne Cox, and Jane Krakowski, plus Andy Kindler's yearly State of the Industry address/roast (check out 2016's here).

You can catch Barrowman at the "New Faces: Unrepped" showcase this Thursday. Past Minnesotans to earn the "New Faces" honor include Mary Mack (2009) and Cy Amundson (2011).

Originally from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Barrowman moved to Minneapolis to attend college in 2009; he started performing at local open mics about five years ago. After Just for Laughs, Barrowman will join his fellow Boy Kisses players in Los Angeles, the sketch-comedy crew's new homebase.

What sort of comedy comes out of Minnesota's newest face? Here's a taste: