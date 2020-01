Gallery Grid 1/24 Mike Madison 2/24 Mike Madison 3/24 Mike Madison 4/24 Mike Madison 5/24 Mike Madison 6/24 Mike Madison 7/24 Mike Madison 8/24 Mike Madison 9/24 Mike Madison 10/24 Mike Madison 11/24 Mike Madison 12/24 Mike Madison 13/24 Mike Madison 14/24 Mike Madison 15/24 Mike Madison 16/24 Mike Madison 17/24 Mike Madison 18/24 Mike Madison 19/24 Mike Madison 20/24 Mike Madison 21/24 Mike Madison 22/24 Mike Madison 23/24 Mike Madison 24/24 Mike Madison

We sent our photographer out to capture an epic blizzard that... never really happened. Instead, he returned with slice-of-life images documenting this frozen dot on the map we call home. It's snowy; it's cold; we're still going about our day and thriving. All photos by Mike Madison.