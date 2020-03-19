Gallery Grid

1/152 "Penny (Golden Retriever) and Maddy (Bernese Mt. Dog)."

2/152 "The class pets have also been sent home with the school closure! Here’s the class turtle Lgi trying to understand his new role in online learning."

3/152 Laika

4/152 "Meet Marky the Chihuahua mix! Caught him with his front legs politely crossed while basking in the sun."

5/152 Oscar, Edward, and Billy aka The Good Boy Squad.

6/152 "Her Royal Highness Princess AJ’s L’il Vanilla Chocolate Swirl, Spikybutt and Snufflysnoot, First of Her Name. (Yes, we’re silly. But LOOK AT HER!!)"

7/152 "This is Eloise, taken an hour ago."

8/152 "This is my wife's toad Patrick. She had me send the photo so I could get the size under 1MB. Patrick deserves praise, he only has one eye."

9/152 This is a photo of Stela, the 3-legged handicapable cancer survivor. She lives in St. Paul.

10/152 "This is Gertie."

11/152 "PhePhe smiling her way through the social distancing."

12/152 "This is Ivy, and yes her eyes are really that green. St. Patrick’s Day is her favorite holiday, and her voice sounds like that of an angry duck."

13/152 "Here is Murphy!"

14/152 "This is Minka."

15/152 "This is Victor John John. Appreciates all his people at home, hates having to go out in the rain."

17/152 "My dog Olivia on a walk. St. Anthony Main and 3rd Ave bridge."

18/152 "This is Gary J. Capuzzi. The only way I can get him to stop bugging me and let me work is to give him some catnip."

19/152 "Thanks for doing this! We really appreciate hearing about positive things that are happening around us in this state we’re in. Below you’ll find Luther, our 3.5 year old husky/mal/shep. He was adopted from Underdog rescue and we love him dearly. He’s goofy, enjoys long runs , paddleboarding and frankly is kind of an asshole sometimes. We love him anyway. When not scream-barking at our goats , you may find him at our bike shop in St Bonifacius, MN as the chief door greeter and shop dog. Also, in case you don’t want to use Luther...we also have two goats. One is an angel and another can be the spawn of satan about 60% of the time . For your consideration: This is Grover. He enjoys being pet (sometimes), eating (all the time) and head butting (all the time). He does have a pretty majestic beard though."

22/152 "Mac the cat. The kind of news coverage we need :)"

23/152 "These are Oswald (tuxedo) and Marceline (the grey one, next slide)."

25/152 Taco.

26/152 "This is Edison!"

27/152 Here are photos of my handsome boys. Spock is grey and stripey. Padfoot, next slide, is a seal point Siamese. I adopted them both with their adorkable given names.

29/152 "Here are a few to add to the collection. Meet Picasso, she likes indoor gardening."

32/152 "Frank’s business casual attire while working from home :)"

33/152 "This is Ruby! She’s keeping me company while I’m laid off from a OCTO fishbar. Best kitty ever."

34/152 "Strawberry, RIP."

35/152 "My baby boy Dandelion. Here he is!"

36/152 "Here is my dog. His name is Welly. He’s spending quarantine time napping, eating and farting. so, the same as every day."

37/152 "Please see my tripods photo attached.... this is Bunny."

38/152 "Left: Watson; right: Link."

39/152 "This is Lily shortly after we adopted her at age 4, decompressing after meeting the extended family."

40/152 "We got 3 month old Aussiedoodle Heidi just one week ago today. She has been a sanity saver (accidents and all) for our family of 8. She loves snuggling, blankets and claiming every stuffed animal in the house as her own by pulling them to her bed."

41/152 "Here is Klaus."

43/152 "My cat Lrrr."

44/152 "My little Forest Cat, Tootsie."

45/152 "Rascal the rascally cat."

46/152 "Since I’m a hairstylist I’m not able to work from home so this is more like a forced staycation... And I’m not complaining :) lounging with my sleepy cats Hank and Moo.."

47/152 "Gomez and Pugsley."

48/152 "This is my service dog, Gayle!"

49/152 "Angus and Lyle taking a selfie."

50/152 "This is Bruno and Cookie. Follow them on Instagram @brunobellyrubs."

51/152 "Jake."

52/152 "A picture of Hiro the Great."

53/152 "Meet Clara!"

54/152 "my big baby Bub enjoying a stick out in the sunshine."

55/152 "LUX LUX LUX."

56/152 "My dog, Bunsen (AKA Lil Bun)."

57/152 "This is Chewy our Chihuahua!"

58/152 "My admin assistant, my puggle. She’s been screening more emails lately..."

59/152 "Here’s Mighty Joe a rescue from second hand hounds."

60/152 "Nightmare laying on my redlines!"

61/152 "here’s Rosie being a good quarantine professional."

62/152 "Her Name is Wickett, she is a Australian Shepherd, Blue Mural."

63/152 "Petri is making sure I get all my work done!"

64/152 "Hoagie and Morty, reminiscent of a classic movie. . ."

65/152 "My judgey new co-workers, Hiro and Bernie!"

66/152 "Max then Alby, next slide."

68/152 "Luther (redhead) and Brikkle (black and red) enjoying a smooch."

69/152 "Here’s Shadow. A rescue, likely a Great Dane mix."

70/152 "This silly girl's name is Sylvia. She is my quaranteam mate!"

71/152 "Grover, a Bernese Mountain Dog."

72/152 "My cat Beans, not respecting personal space."

73/152 "Tommy is a deaf/blind albino chipmunk. Snuffles, next slide, is a formerly feral cat."

75/152 "Here’s Toulouse; a 9 month old golden doodle, who just got neutered Friday. Very happy to be spending extra time with me :)"

79/152 "I brought home Sam, my golden retriever puppy, last week. He’s just 11 weeks old. We are spending a lot of time together these days including lots of napping."

80/152 "Gary."

81/152 "Co-workers Alice and Oskar, reporting for the morning meeting."

82/152 "COVID-19 has NO chance infiltrating our house with Superman (Gus) and Batman (Hank) here! :)"

83/152 "Here's a picture of Rhuby, the Bean-Toed Monster."

84/152 "Felicia."

85/152 "Harper doesn’t get a break from Corona Virus. She still has to watch over the neighborhood!"

86/152 "Bear, on the left, is so over this whole COVID-19 business. His coworker, Penelope, has clearly had enough of Bear’s ‘tude and can’t wait to get back to that #CubeLife (obviously sarcasm; being at home with the animals has been a dream:)"

87/152 "Dewey."

88/152 "Sundae."

89/152 "Attaching a photo of my cat Margo, trying to join my work meeting."

90/152 "Millie."

91/152 "Rocky, Donna, Roscoe, and Ivy enjoying a snuggle during movie time."

92/152 "For your consideration, I give you Coco aka The Bean and the brindle friend is Jiff, next slide!"

93/152 Ripley <3

95/152 "I wanted to send you some picks of my Chihuahua mixes Jack (blonde) and Jill (brown). My fiancé, James, and I adopted them from the Midwest Animal Rescue Service (MARS) in October 2017, when they were 9 months old. They originally came from Oklahoma and they’re just now starting to (slowly) enjoy the outdoors without being too bundled up, though it’ll probably be mid-May until they can be free to roam in just their harnesses. We have lots of people come up to us and gush about how cute they are and I hope too that they make you beam from home as well."

96/152 "This is Syracuse. He has since traveled to The Rainbow Bridge, but he is still with us every day."

97/152 "The Bowman, Mlem."

98/152 "Norman, or Stormin’ Norman, is the little, Ewok looking one. And Dexter is the bigger fluff."

99/152 "Barney, the virus doesn’t phase him a bit!"

100/152 "This is a photo of Nola caught FaceTiming her best friend @lucyfur_thepug (my little puglet) during social isolation!"

101/152 "This is Hook, or Captain Hook, my miniature pinscher/miniature dachshund rescue from Secondhand Hounds. He was found as a puppy roaming the streets of Joplin, MO after a tornado decimated the city. He’ll tough this out."

102/152 "Georgia O’Kitteffe."

103/152 "Our dog has never once wanted to get in the tub and today, day 3 of our self quarantine, we find him hanging out in there. His name is Bud."

104/152 "This is Cole."

105/152 "Babygurl."

106/152 "his is my beast, Luce. She's a GSD/??? mix, and she says hi."

107/152 "Meet Nugsley, he is a miniature goldendoodle and loves sleeping in the ‘human’s’ bed and his ‘stuffies’."

108/152 "Harry."

109/152 "My very optimistic dog, Oliver. This was his New Years card!"

110/152 "This is Gomez. He's on his way to Albuquerque."

111/152 "We’z beasts: Mimo and, next slide, Luna."

113/152 "Allow me to introduce you to Vladmir. I work in the service industry and this is me breaking the news to him that I'm now unemployed."

114/152 "This is Winston from Duluth. He is a great cuddler, and he knows he’s good looking."

115/152 1. Chicken Lover 2. Kiki (next slide) 3. Fredo (next slide)

118/152 "Chuchi."

119/152 "I humbly present my cat, Moco. She may be scared of ceiling fans, but she is facing this pandemic situation head-on. I aspire to her level of zen."

121/152 "Scarlet the mini sheepadoodle."

122/152 "Aalto is a ten year old Turkish Van mix, lives in NE."

123/152 "here is my favorite picture of our beloved Otis, which pretty much captures his personality in its entirety."

124/152 "A cat named Loki. A peaceful moment."

125/152 "This is Junebug :-)"

148/152 "Sabrina."

149/152 "This is Dmitri!"

150/152 "Nemitz."

