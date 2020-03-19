comScore
Just 152 photos of your pets during the coronavirus quarantine

Thursday, March 19, 2020 by Jay Boller in Arts & Leisure
"Penny (Golden Retriever) and Maddy (Bernese Mt. Dog)."
We asked, you delivered. Enjoy this adorable distraction from the madness of coronavirus (COVID-19). All photos submitted by readers; all quotes pulled from submission emails. And that 152 figure is subject to change as we add additional cuties.

