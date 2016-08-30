Jungle Theater hits the right notes with 'Bars & Measures'

Bars and Measures Jungle Theater

Aug 31st 7:30 pm

Sep 1st 7:30 pm

Sep 2nd 8:00 pm

$35-$48 ($15 previews August 24-25)

Goodwin’s poignant and absorbing play, now at the Jungle Theater under the direction of Marion McClinton as part of a “rolling world premiere” among four American companies, was inspired by the true story of Antoine Dowdell and Tarik Shah, two musician brothers, the latter of whom was convicted of conspiring to aid al-Qaida. In Bars and Measures, as in life, the conspiracy charges rely on an elaborate government sting that supporters of the imprisoned man say amounts to entrapment.

Onstage, the brothers are Eric (Darius Dotch) and Bilal (Ansa Akyea), and we first meet them in a prison visiting room, “jamming” by way of scatting back and forth with their voices alone as jazz-bassist Bilal tries to teach his classical-pianist sibling how to swing. When visiting time is over, that room at stage left becomes Bilal’s solitary-confinement cell while Eric returns to his elegant apartment at stage right, greeting a musical collaborator (Taous Claire Khazem) who might also become a lover.

In a tight 80 minutes with no intermission, Bars and Measures hurtles toward Bilal’s trial as we gradually learn more about the brothers’ shared history. Khazem and actor Maxwell Collyard fill in a range of utility roles (lawyers, a prison guard, a television reporter), but the focus is on Eric and Bilal — particularly Eric, who wrestles with conflicted feelings about his brother as we see Bilal standing in the shadows across the stage, held in solitary confinement. Dotch convincingly strains to maintain his composure as more and more is asked of his character.

The production is suffused with music while avoiding the temptation to, so to speak, overplay. Hidden neon lighting in Andrea Heilman’s set blinks on to evoke a nightclub when the brothers sing together, as music from composer/sound designer Justin Ellington ebbs and flows. The contrast between buttoned-down Eric and impulsive Bilal is clear, but Goodwin thankfully doesn’t push the musical analogy too far. Fundamentally, this is a play about two characters, not two genres.

Goodwin is experienced as a hip-hop performer in addition to being a playwright, and his dialogue pushes actors and audience to follow impassioned flights of argument and emotion. Bilal, in particular, strains to explain his perspective as understandable anger tips into potentially criminal conspiracy. At times, Akyea seems almost overwhelmed by the avalanche of language. But this is, after all, a character being pushed to his limits.

Like a good jazz solo, Bars and Measures combines force and restraint, logic and emotion. It’s likely to get stuck in your head for a long while.

Bars and Measures

Jungle Theater

2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Through October 9; 612-822-7063