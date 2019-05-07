Jungle Theater announces its 2019-2020 season with plans to go full-blown Jane Austen during the holidays
Could the Jungle's Pride and Prejudice sequels become a new wintertime tradition in the Twin Cities?
If you're an Austen fan, then the answer is yes, as Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's sequel, The Wickhams, and "sidequel," Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, will run be running in repertory in November and December. Both works received rave reviews and packed houses during their previous runs at the Jungle.
Christina Baldwin will return to direct, and returning cast members include Sun Mee Chomet, JuCoby Johnson, and James Rodriguez.
Another highlight of the announcement is Cambodian Rock Band, a piece that is part mystery, part rock show, and is a collaboration with Theater Mu. The crew at Mu have been teaming up with other great theaters lately, most recently with Penumbra on the excellent The Brothers Paranormal.
The schedule also includes Ride the Cyclone, a humorous tale about a high school chamber choir who die tragically on a rollercoaster; Ibsen's masterwork, A Doll’s House, Part 2; Redwood, the tale of an interracial couple whose relationship is shook to the core when they explore their family histories; and Mary Jane, about a single mom caring for a chronically ill child.
See the complete schedule below.
Ride the Cyclone
September 11 – October 20, 2019
Lyrics and book by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, directed by Sarah Rasmussen
Featuring Gabrielle Dominique, Shinah Brashears, Becca Hart, and Jim Lichtscheidl
The Wickhams and Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
November 18 – December 29, 2019
By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, directed by Christina Baldwin
Featuring Christian Bardin, Roshni Desai, Sun Mee Chomet, Anna Hickey, JuCoby Johnson, Jesse LaVercombe, James Rodriguez, Angela Timberman, and more.
A Doll’s House, Part 2
January 15 – February 23, 2020
By Lucas Hnath, directed by Joanie Schultz
Featuring Christina Baldwin
Redwood
March 11 – April 12, 2020
By Brittany K. Allen, directed by H. Adam Harris
Mary Jane
May 2 – May 31, 2020
By Amy Herzog, directed by Sarah Rasmussen
Featuring Sally Wingert
Cambodian Rock Band
June 24 – August 2, 2020
By Lauren Yee, directed by Joshua Kahan Brody
Co-produced with Theater Mu