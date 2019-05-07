Jungle Theater announces its 2019-2020 season with plans to go full-blown Jane Austen during the holidays

If you're an Austen fan, then the answer is yes, as Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's sequel, The Wickhams, and "sidequel," Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, will run be running in repertory in November and December. Both works received rave reviews and packed houses during their previous runs at the Jungle.

Christina Baldwin will return to direct, and returning cast members include Sun Mee Chomet, JuCoby Johnson, and James Rodriguez.

Another highlight of the announcement is Cambodian Rock Band, a piece that is part mystery, part rock show, and is a collaboration with Theater Mu. The crew at Mu have been teaming up with other great theaters lately, most recently with Penumbra on the excellent The Brothers Paranormal.

The schedule also includes Ride the Cyclone, a humorous tale about a high school chamber choir who die tragically on a rollercoaster; Ibsen's masterwork, A Doll’s House, Part 2; Redwood, the tale of an interracial couple whose relationship is shook to the core when they explore their family histories; and Mary Jane, about a single mom caring for a chronically ill child.

See the complete schedule below.

Ride the Cyclone

September 11 – October 20, 2019

Lyrics and book by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, directed by Sarah Rasmussen

Featuring Gabrielle Dominique, Shinah Brashears, Becca Hart, and Jim Lichtscheidl

The Wickhams and Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

November 18 – December 29, 2019

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, directed by Christina Baldwin

Featuring Christian Bardin, Roshni Desai, Sun Mee Chomet, Anna Hickey, JuCoby Johnson, Jesse LaVercombe, James Rodriguez, Angela Timberman, and more.

A Doll’s House, Part 2

January 15 – February 23, 2020

By Lucas Hnath, directed by Joanie Schultz

Featuring Christina Baldwin

Redwood

March 11 – April 12, 2020

By Brittany K. Allen, directed by H. Adam Harris

Mary Jane

May 2 – May 31, 2020

By Amy Herzog, directed by Sarah Rasmussen

Featuring Sally Wingert

Cambodian Rock Band

June 24 – August 2, 2020

By Lauren Yee, directed by Joshua Kahan Brody

Co-produced with Theater Mu