Juneteenth celebrations, and anti-ICE protest, and Father's Day: This weekend's happenings

Instead, you get this.

Greg Coleman Image courtesy the standup

FRIDAY:

Virtual Fun:

Acme Comedy Company Studios: Greg Coleman

Online live comedy series presented by Acme Comedy Company, with feature act Trevor Anderson and emcee Nate Nickel. Tickets and more info at Acme. 8 p.m. Daily from June 19-20; $11.

Faye Driscoll: Come On In

Interactive online experience of the first solo museum exhibition from the celebrated choreographer. View the exhibition at walkerart.org. Daily from May 27-June 14; Free.

Midway Mic

Open mic night featuring a variety of comedians, hosted by Derek Meyers. Streaming at Meyers's Instagram: @derek_is_meeeee and on YouTube. 9 p.m. every Fri. Free.

Michael Banning: House & Universe; Kristie Bretzke: New Work

New gallery shows are viewable via virtual catalogs at grovelandgallery.com, or in person by appointment. 12-5 p.m. Every Tue., Wed., Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 6-July 18; Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Senior Show 2020

A virtual gallery exhibition celebrating the work of emerging graduates, presented by Light Grey Art Lab. For more information and to view the exhibition, visit lightgreyartlab.com/seniorshow2020. Daily from May 22-June 30; Free.

Revelers at a Juneteenth celebration at North Mississippi Regional Park several years ago. Star Tribune

Stuff to see and do in person:

Juneteenth: Community Festival and Rally for Justice

A celebration of North Minneapolis in recognition of Juneteenth, featuring free food from Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, free giveaways of household items and supplies for those in need, complimentary mental health kits for children, live music performances, and a rally in honor of George Floyd. RSVP and more info on Facebook. 12-6 p.m. June 19; free. Cub Foods, 701 W. Broadway Ave., Minneapolis.

Juneteenth Celebration - Unite & Rebuild MSP



Family-friendly festival includes food trucks, keynote speaker Gary Hines (Sounds of Blackness' musical director), art and live art creation from local artist Peyton Scott Russel and his Sprayfinger youth camp, an interactive double dutch jump rope challenge, a food and supplies drive, and music from Jamecia Bennett & the J Movement, Ginger Commodore, and more. Wear a mask and bring hand sanitzer. Find more info on Facebook. 3-8 p.m. Fri.; free. Target Parking Lot, 2500 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Comedy Returns to Sisyphus



8 p.m. Fri. With Chris Maddock, Ahmed Khalaf, and host Corey Adam. $5. Find tickets here. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-444-8674.

Critics Picks

Art show featuring a collection of crowd sourced satirical art book titles. Daily from June 10-30; Free. The Porch Gallery, 3306 Park Ave., Minneapolis; 617-283-9752.

Best of Minnesota

Comedy nights featuring Minnesota comedians Brandon Riddley, Ryan Kahl, Khadijah Cooper, Robert Baril, and Elise Cole. 7:30 p.m. Daily from June 18-19; 9:45 p.m. June 19; 7 p.m. Daily from June 20-21; 9:30 p.m. June 20; $16-$23. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.

Better Angels

Public art installation created by the Milligan Studios in St. Paul, featuring several hundred pinwheels re-engineered to resemble angel wings. Daily from June 15-Sept. 30; Free. Landmark Plaza, 75 W. 5th St., St Paul; 651-292-3225.

Jimmy Longoria

El Corazon de Minnesota (The Heart of Minnesota)

Solo exhibition by Chicano artist Jimmy Longoria. Mon.-Sat. from June 15-July 2; Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.

Maggie Faris

With Pierre Douglas. Tickets and event info at eventbrite.com. 8 p.m. June 19; 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. June 20; $25. Camp Bar Twin Cities, 490 N. Robert St., St. Paul; 651-292-1844.

Patricia Olson: Fractured Fairytales and Macerated Myths

Gallery open by appointment only. Contact [email protected] to set up a date and time for viewing. Closed July 3-4 1-5 p.m. Every Thu., Fri., and Sat. from June 18-July 18; Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

This probably won't be happening this weekend at ASI... Midsommar

SATURDAY (all online):

ASI's Midsommar Celebration – At Home!

The American Swedish Institute's annual Midsommar celebration goes online for 2020, with Nordic Know-How sessions live via Zoom, live music broadcast via Facebook Live, make your own Midsummer head wreath crafts, recipes to try at home, and kids activities. For more information, visit asimn.org. 12-5 p.m. June 20; Free.

ICE & Police: Stop Separating Families! Fathers Day protest

More info here. Wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and keep distance from those outside your household. Hosted by MIRAC (Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee). Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

HookStream: Davina & the Vagabonds

Live streaming concert fundraiser for Minnesota artists and the Hook & Ladder Theater, featuring HD multi-camera broadcast from the Hook's Firehouse Stage in Minneapolis. Live stream available via the Hook's Facebook page and thehookmpls.com/hookstream. 8 p.m. June 20; $15.



Saturday Circuit hosted by YWCA Minneapolis

Work out with EG. Find it on Facebook. Saturdays, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

PG-13 online trivia contest. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at the event's Facebook page. 7 p.m.; Free.



SUNDAY:

Cloud Cult Solo Father's Day Web Concert

A Father's Day concert and reflection on fathers in the great beyond featuring a performance by Cloud Cult’s Craig Minowa, and a conversation between Craig and palliative care doctor and radio host Dr. Dawn Gross. RSVP and streaming info here. 6 p.m. June 21.

Electric Fetus 52nd Anniversary Sale

Customers can purchase a Private Shopping Day by making a $25 minimum donation to selected charities, and be able to shop at Electric Fetus during morning (10 a.m.-1:45 p.m.) and afternoon (2-5 p.m.) shifts, receiving 20% off their purchase and special offers. More info at www.electricfetus.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 21; $25 charity donation. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.

HookStream: Grayson DeWolfe

Live streaming concert fundraiser for Minnesota artists and the Hook & Ladder Theater, featuring HD multi-camera broadcast from the Hook's Firehouse Stage in Minneapolis. Live stream available via the Hook's Facebook page and thehookmpls.com/hookstream. 8 p.m. June 21; Free. City Pages, 650 3rd Ave. S, Ste. 1300, Minneapolis; 612-372-3700.



Magic Mirror Virtual Experiences

Pop-up dance classes, craft, story times, slumber parties, game nights, and more hosted by fairy tale princesses via Facebook live. Click "interested" to get updates, and check out a sampling in the "discussion" section of their Facebook page. Free. 6:30 p.m. Sunday.



Mother Banjo Sunday Singalong

Every Sunday, Mother Banjo will be streaming a performance on her Facebook page that is heavy on audience participation. Ellen Stanley will lead listeners in folk and gospel tunes that the whole family can sing together. A guaranteed great start to your Sunday morning. 11 a.m. Sunday; free.

Shotgun Ragtime Band

The weekly Grateful Sunday gig gone digital. This week, Shotgun Ragtime Band will showcase an acoustic set and an electric set. Tune in for what you’re feeling or stay for both. Livestream via Facebook, with donations accepted via the band's GoFundMe. 5 p.m. Sunday; free.