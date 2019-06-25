Julie Buffalohead at Mia, new work by Annie Irene Hejny, and other art happenings this week

“Teo Nguyen: Waiting Upon the Plains” Opening Reception

Where it's at: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St., E., Wayzata

What it's about: Teo Nguyen depicts the vastness of rural landscapes in his recent paintings, which will be shown at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory.

Why you should go: Nguyen's works of desolate farmhouses, snowy fields, abandoned barns, and quiet lakes create a sense of loneliness and solitude. There's a certain Andrew Wyeth sensibility to these paintings, with their disquietude and beauty.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

Annie Irene Hejny

“Betula: New Works by Annie Irene Hejny”

Where it's at: Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis

What it's about: Annie Irene Hejny presents her first solo show as a member of Form+Content Gallery. She draws on imagery of decaying birch trees to create her latest body of work, “Betula.”

Why you should go: Hejny borrowed the birch bark temporarily from the woods during an artist residency, using it as a way of entering into a dialogue about how fearing the darkness of the woods relates to patriarchal systems. Through her examination of darkness and light, Hejny offers new perceptions of nature as an entity with wisdom to share.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

Julie Buffalohead

Artist Talk: Julie Buffalohead

Where it's at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it's about: Local artist Julie Buffalohead, an enrolled member of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, mixes the personal and the political in her work. She often incorporates anthropomorphic animals as symbolic representatives in her narrative works to navigate issues of motherhood, feminism, Native appropriation, and other sociopolitical issues. Her piece in the landmark exhibition, “Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists,” now at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, takes on the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Scaffold controversy from 2017. Your ticket to the lecture gets you admission into the show.

Why you should go: So far, the public events associated with the “Hearts of the People” exhibition have been fantastic; the opening weekend panel symposium offered a wealth of knowledge from Native and non-Native scholars and Native artists. This artist talk adds to that conversation through Buffalohead's expertise and insights.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $20, or free for Native audiences (call ahead to RSVP). Click here to purchase tickets: bit.ly/2MUntVh

Art4Change

Art4Good Fundraiser to Benefit Art To Change the World

Where it's at: Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis

What it's about: The Fulton Group's Art4Good benefit pairs artists with a nonprofit organization, this time supporting the Minneapolis-based Art to Change the World. ACW is a nonprofit coalition of artists and thinkers who use art, education, and engagement to create social change.

Why you should go: Pick up a new piece by an excellent selection of artists and help support ACW make positive change in our community and world through the arts.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday