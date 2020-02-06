Julia Louis-Dreyfus calls the Boundary Waters America's most underrated destination
Julia Louis-Dreyfus loves the Boundary Waters. The star of Seinfeld and Veep revealed as much Thursday when the Wall Street Journal asked: What's the most underrated destination in America?
"The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota," Louis-Dreyfus told the WSJ. "I went canoeing and I loved it. It is just unfathomably beautiful."
She ain't wrong, folks.
Louis-Dreyfus was hyping her new movie, Downhill, alongside co-star Will Ferrell (his underrated destination is Marfa, Texas, which is very far away from Minnesota).
Previously, Louis-Dreyfus's most concrete Minnesota connection was this extremely specific Veep joke reportedly being inspired by Sen. Amy Klobuchar's cruelty toward her staff, according to our Local Angle Desk.
