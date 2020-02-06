"The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota," Louis-Dreyfus told the WSJ. "I went canoeing and I loved it. It is just unfathomably beautiful."

She ain't wrong, folks.

Louis-Dreyfus was hyping her new movie, Downhill, alongside co-star Will Ferrell (his underrated destination is Marfa, Texas, which is very far away from Minnesota).

Previously, Louis-Dreyfus's most concrete Minnesota connection was this extremely specific Veep joke reportedly being inspired by Sen. Amy Klobuchar's cruelty toward her staff, according to our Local Angle Desk.

