Joel Hodgson and Louie Anderson team up to save Parkway Theater owner's life

To help, local comedians are coming together to throw a benefit party.

The event will feature a star-studded lineup, including Louie Anderson, Mystery Science Theater 3000 star Joel Hodgson, Mary Jo Pehl, Alex Jackson, Tom Baumgartner, and Kristin Andersen.



"Joe Minjares has been a good friend and creative presence in the Minneapolis standup and theater scene for almost 40 years," says Hodgson. "Joe also gave me free Mexican food when I really needed it. So yeah, performing at his benefit is the least I can do."

"I used to eat at Pepito's before I was even thinking of becoming a comedian," says Anderson. "Then I became a comedian and moved away to Los Angeles. I always missed Pepito's and thought about that cheese dip often: There are many imitators but they have never even come close."

The benefit show will take place Saturday, November 25, at 8 p.m. at the Parkway. Tickets are $20 in advance from vitalculture.com and $25 at the door. The event is 21+.