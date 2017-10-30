Joel Hodgson and Louie Anderson team up to save Parkway Theater owner's life
Joe Minjares, owner of Mexican restaurant Pepitos and Parkway Theater, is having a shitty year. Both venues have lost their liquor licenses, have fallen behind on taxes, and are up for sale. On top of all that, Minjares, who has pulmonary fibrosis, is in dire need of a lung transplant.
To help, local comedians are coming together to throw a benefit party.
The event will feature a star-studded lineup, including Louie Anderson, Mystery Science Theater 3000 star Joel Hodgson, Mary Jo Pehl, Alex Jackson, Tom Baumgartner, and Kristin Andersen.
"Joe Minjares has been a good friend and creative presence in the Minneapolis standup and theater scene for almost 40 years," says Hodgson. "Joe also gave me free Mexican food when I really needed it. So yeah, performing at his benefit is the least I can do."
"I used to eat at Pepito's before I was even thinking of becoming a comedian," says Anderson. "Then I became a comedian and moved away to Los Angeles. I always missed Pepito's and thought about that cheese dip often: There are many imitators but they have never even come close."
The benefit show will take place Saturday, November 25, at 8 p.m. at the Parkway. Tickets are $20 in advance from vitalculture.com and $25 at the door. The event is 21+.
Comments
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content