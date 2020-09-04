Jimmy Jam's outrageously '90s mansion met the wrecking ball

Ouch!

That's because the screamingly '90s Lake Minnetonka mansion that once belonged to James "Jimmy Jam" Harris was reduced to rubble last week. Nobody wanted the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 22,000-square-foot home the big-shot record producer built in 1991 for a rumored $10 million, the Star Tribune reports, but the 3.5-acre lot with 300 feet of shoreline proved tempting.

“It was in dilapidated condition, and it was time for it to come down,” Realtor Scott Stabeck tells the Strib. “It’s the end of an era.”

Seemingly ripped from a '90s R&B video, the house — which the Minneapolis-born Jam himself designed — was loaded with all the rich-guy amenities one could desire: a movie theater (seen below with time-capsule Kung Fu Panda poster), 12-stall garage, indoor/outdoor pools, gym, hair salon, and two guest apartments.

Among the A-list collaborators of Jam and producer partner Terry Lewis who may have partied there: Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Usher, Boyz II Men, just to name a few hitmakers who recorded at their famed Flyte Tyme Studios in Edina. Did Prince ever fuck in the cavernous shower? Possibly!

The address's current owner, listed only as Gahf Enterprises LLC, purchased the foreclosed property for $2.73 million in 2014, according to county records; Harris had unloaded it seven years earlier for $7 million. Gaslighting Minneapolis landlord John Klinkner is the manager of Gahf Enterprises, per the Minnesota Secretary of State's office.

Let's take a tour of the erstwhile estate, courtesy of old MLS photos: