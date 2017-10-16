Jim Norton: 'Some comedians forget that our job is to be funny'

Jim Norton Pantages Theatre

Oct 20th 7:30 pm

$35-$85

Over the past several years, comedians have begun to use their time on stage sharing their stance on social and political issues. That’s fine by Norton – just as long as it’s funny. “You can talk about whatever you want," he says, "but we’re here to do it in a way that’s funny for people.”



Known for his unflinchingly filth, Norton has made audiences laugh in the crudest ways possible for decades. His most recent special, Mouthful of Shame, was released to Netflix earlier this year, and with jokes including his own obscene sexual history, dramatic weight loss, and even the occasional murder, Norton has shown that he has no plans of softening his comedy anytime soon.



While the special has received amazing reviews from fans (“I’ve gotten the most positive feedback from fans online for this special than anything I’ve done in the past.”), he says that retiring that material from his live show was just the release he was looking for. “It drives you nuts doing the same jokes every night,” he says candidly. “It’s a relief to have the special out there. Don’t get me wrong; I’m really proud of it and I’m happy people enjoy it, but I was ready to do some new material.”



This week, Norton brings that new material to the Pantages as part of his Kneeling Room Only tour. While he has never been one to shy away from pushing his limits, at nearly 50-years-old it could be assumed that someone even as shocking as Norton could just cater to his established fan base without taking chances. But that just isn’t his style. “I want people to sort of know what to expect, but without being predictable,” he says. “That’s always what I try to do. I want you to kind of know where I’m going, but then bring it around in a way that isn’t obvious.”



Aside from his busy touring schedule, Norton works like a mad man. He just wrapped up a multi-episode run on the hit television show Power, and recently guest starred on the HBO series Crashing. In addition, he just recently celebrated his one-year anniversary of co-hosting the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s official UFC Unfiltered podcast. “The podcast is great. Matt [Serra, co-host and former UFC champion] and I work very well together,” he says of the program. “Even after the sale [last year the UFC was sold to William Morris Endeavors for a reported $4.2 billion], the show hasn’t changed. I can still say what I want and give my opinion, which is the reason they wanted me to do the show in the first place.”



Looking ahead, Norton still aspires to have his own television show and find his way into more big-screen roles. But his true passion remains comedy, and making people embrace their darkest and dirtiest sense of humor.



“If you go to a Jim Norton show, you know what you’re getting into,” he says. “If you don’t know by now, and you come to one of my shows, you deserve to be upset.”



