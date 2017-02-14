Jim Gaffigan is coming to the Minnesota State Fair

Once dubbed "the King of Clean" by the Wall Street Journal, Jim Gaffigan seems like a great fit for the family-friendly Minnesota get-together.

Over the years, the comedian and Emmy-nominated writer has appeared in over 200 commercials, a handful of movies (including Super Troopers), and TV shows like Bob's Burgers and Fargo.

The father of five also co-wrote a book on parenting with his wife, actress/writer Jeannie Gaffigan, titled Dad Is Fat.

"My son wrote the title of this book on a dry erase board one day and it cracked me up," he told City Pages in 2013. "And he knew it would make me laugh. The tough part is trying to teach him to have respect for adults, even when what he's saying is funny."

Gaffigan will be coming to the Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $50-$60, and go on sale next Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. on etix.