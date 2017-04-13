Jesus comes to the Soap Factory for Easter (and other great art shows this week)

Here Comes Jesus: A Video Series by Joshua McGarvey



Where it’s at: The Soap Factory, 514 Second St., SE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Since the beginning of March, artist Joshua McGarvey has been releasing a series of quirky clips about a guy named Jesus who wear flip flops, a blue face mask, and has an affinity for shiny fabric. The low-tech videos are leading up to the grand finale, which will be screened at the Soap Factory his Saturday.

Why you should go: Hey, it’s Easter, so here’s your Jesus-related activity, complete with absurd hijinks and parody of western civilization. Fun times!

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Art is Why I Wake Up in the Morning



Where it’s at: Soo Visual Art Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Ste. 101., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Want something to do on Friday night? How about make breakfast? You can make a paper breakfast, anyway. In this opening reception and workshop, artist Sherry Muyuan He will teach you how to make books shaped like breakfast food using a handful of methods: Japanese stab binding toast, saddle stitch fruit, accordion fold cheese, and brass binding eggs. If book-making isn’t your bag, just check out He’s beautiful handmade books, made from paper-making and origami techniques she learned on a recent trip to Tokyo.

Why you should go: You know you want to step up your paper folding game. Here’s your chance to bring something special to brunch this weekend.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Yeah Maybe #16



Where it’s at: 2528 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: The kids from Yeah Maybe are back with a new exhibition/music show at a house in the Seward neighborhood. Featured in the gallery are Dylan Nelson and Maya Krinsky with some contemporary delights, while Proper-T, Maja Radovanlija, and the Miami Dolphins will be making some noise in the basement. BYOB, and don’t forget to come back the next day for an afternoon critique.

Why you should go: Don’t let the punk house vibe of Yeah Maybe fool you: It may be a sweet spot to party, but the artist collective brings out some pretty smart exhibitions, too. Check out photographs by Dylan Nelson and new pieces by Maya Krinsky, but don’t forget to go downstairs to hear some good music, programmed in collaboration with Six Families.

When: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday artists' conversation.

Ken Gonzales-Day: Shadowlands



Where it’s at: Museum of American Art, 141 E. Fourth St., Ste. 101, St. Paul.

What it’s about: This is the last week to catch Ken Gonzales-Day’s “Shadowlands,” a photography and video show that ties America’s history of lynching to examples of police violence today. These are powerful works: manipulated historic photos of lynchings where the victim has been “erased”; a series detailing his search for hang trees in California; video and pics that brings last century’s lynchings to the present moment.

Why you should go: This is one of those must-see exhibits that people will be talking about years from now. Make sure you take the time to see these provocative and challenging works before they are gone.

When: Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.